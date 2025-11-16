Tornado survivors in St. Louis say recovery is a mess, due to FEMA changes

Thornton Wilder is one of America’s most celebrated playwrights. He won three Pulitzer Prizes: one for his 1927 novel, “The Bridge of San Luis Rey,” and the others for his plays “Our Town” and “The Skin of Our Teeth.” Wilder wrote “The Skin of Our Teeth” shortly after the United States entered World War II, and it’s a satirical allegory of Americans’ and the whole human race’s indomitable will to survive. It's a poignant slice of Americana and the perfect production to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

