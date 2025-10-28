© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weight loss drugs are bringing down the country's obesity rate, a survey shows

By Yuki Noguchi
Published October 28, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
More people are using injectable drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound to control their weight, and the United States' high obesity rate is coming down a bit.
Dobrila Vignjevic/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
More people are using injectable drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound to control their weight, and the United States' high obesity rate is coming down a bit.

The number of people using injectable obesity treatments is increasing rapidly, and it is leading to declines in obesity, according to a new survey by the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index.

The obesity rate dropped to 37% of U.S. adults this year, down from a high of 39.9% three years ago, according to the survey.

The survey found that the number of Americans taking drugs like semaglutide (which include the brands Ozempic and Wegovy) or tirzepatide (under the brands Zepbound and Mounjaro) for weight loss more than doubled over the past year and a half. That's 12.4% of respondents taking the drugs compared with 5.8% in February 2024, when Gallup first measured it. GLP-1 agonists, as the new treatments are known, were first approved in the U.S. market in 2021.

GLP-1s, which act on the brain and the body's hormones to help suppress hunger and slow digestion, were considered a watershed in Americans' long struggle to address obesity and related diseases, which have persistently and stubbornly increased through the decades, through various dietary trends and public health interventions.

The survey is one indication that this may be starting to change, albeit slowly. Since the drugs have come on the market, declines in obesity rates have been higher among those between ages 40 and 64, correlating with a higher reliance on GLP-1 medications for that age group. Use of the medications is highest among those ages 50 to 64, for example, and in that cohort, obesity rates dropped 5.0 points to 42.8%. Similarly, the survey found more women take the drugs, with corresponding greater weight loss compared with men too.

These drugs have been a game changer for patients with obesity, but access to the drugs is still limited. Access is poised to become a bigger issue, says Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, a Harvard University obesity specialist.

"I would say this correlation happened for those that had great coverage, but it's going to be pulled back," she says, noting that many private insurers — including ones that cover most of her patients — are stopping coverage of GLP-1 medications as of next year. Without coverage, Stanford says, injections will typically cost patients about $500 a month out of pocket. And while drugmakers are working to bring potentially less-expensive pill versions to market, for example, she says it likely still will put the treatments out of reach for many.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
National News
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Halloween and the wild things that make it a spooky holiday
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Halloween is a holiday that brings to mind creatures of the night such as bats and many spiders. These nocturnal creatures are ones we have some unease about because we rarely see them, encounter them by surprise in the dark, and often have little understanding of their role in nature. We often misinterpret their behavior and they sometimes leave us with a sense of fear of what they might do to us. Yes, tropical American vampire bats drink blood and in doing so can transmit disease to its victims. North American and most other bats are insect eaters that provide an important service in consuming mosquitos that can transmit diseases to the animals they bite. Most bats also consume large numbers of moths and other insects that feed on plants that our livestock or we depend on.
  • Human Interest
    Building understanding for blindness with White Cane Day
    WGCU News
    In Florida, roughly 300,000 people live with vision impairment. Those dealing with vision impairment are forced to live with unfair stigmas, which include being described as helpless or incompetent.
  • Weather
    Halloween week to kick off with scattered rain chances
    Andrew Wulfeck
    Showers and thunderstorms during the first half of the workweek could put down around an inch of precipitation, with heavier accumulations expected in the Florida Panhandle.