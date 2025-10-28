New LeeTran app helps book ADA, Transportation Disadvantage trips

LeeTran has a new mobile app, LeeTran Passport, for ADA (Passport) and Transportation Disadvantaged services.

Passport service riders now will be able to book trips up to 14 days in advance, directly through the app from their mobile device or from their computer. The app is available in the Google Play or Apple App store.

LeeTran’s Passport and Transportation Disadvantaged services are shared ride, advanced reservation, and origin-to-destination services for individuals who meet service criteria established by the federal government through the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or as defined in Florida Statute 411.202. More information about Passport service and eligibility can be found HERE.

More information about Transportation Disadvantaged service and eligibility can be found HERE.

Here are some benefits of the new LeeTran Passport app:

Book anytime: Schedule your rides in seconds, day or night and up to 14 days in advance

Schedule your rides in seconds, day or night and up to 14 days in advance Track your vehicle: See your driver’s location and estimated arrival in real time

See your driver’s location and estimated arrival in real time Stay informed: Get instant notifications about your trip status and updates

Get instant notifications about your trip status and updates Make changes easily: Cancel rides with just a few taps

Additional information about Passport ADA and Transportation Disadvantaged service is available at Passport - Paratransit (ADA Service)

LeeTran is the public transit provider for Lee County. LeeTran operates 25 bus routes during season with around 1600 bus stops around Lee County. LeeTran offers a paratransit service known as Passport and an on-demand service known as ULTRA, which has service areas in Bonita Springs and Lehigh Acres. LeeTran has a staff of nearly 300 people. To learn more about the services offered by LeeTran, or for schedule and fare information, call 239-LEE-TRAN, or visit www.RideLeeTran.com

