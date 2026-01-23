Lee leaders tap brakes on sales tax hike to improve transportation

Lee County leaders are holding off on asking voters to raise the sales tax. The extra money would be used to build bigger and better roads, and improve other transportation options to ease congestion.

The Lee Metropolitan Planning Organization, or MPO, has a proposal to raise the 6.5 percent sales tax to 7.5.

The MPO estimates the extra penny in tax would raise about $245 million a year to improve transportation. The organization says state law would allow the higher tax rate to remain in effect for up to 30 years, if voters agreed.

The planning group says some road construction costs have doubled in just seven years, and they keep going up.

On Friday the group asked its governing board, made up of local elected officials, to send the issue to the Lee County Commission. That body would have to approve putting the tax hike on the ballot at a general election. Then voters would have to approve raising the sales tax.

Fort Myers City Council member Fred Burson, who serves on the MPO board, spoke in favor of that.

"I think the voters would approve it," Burson said at the Friday meeting. "And if they didn't we would have our marching orders from there. We're constantly behind making these road improvements. And if we don't do it ourselves, we can't constantly count on the state and federal governments to do it. At some point in time you have to man up, and pay your own bill."

Lee Commission Chair Cecil Pendergrass replied: Not so fast. He said with all the talk at the state capitol about cutting property taxes, this is not the right time to just focus on raising sales taxes to get more money. Pendergrass said it might make sense to look at road impact fees, if the state imposes cuts in property taxes.

Other board members agreed, and they tabled the tax hike, at least until the legislative session is done this year.

An MPO spokesperson said any tax hike referendum would have to approved by the various boards, and sent to the elections office by early July, to be on the November, 2026, ballot.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.