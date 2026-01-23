Theater returns to the Alliance for the Arts in February with courtroom drama '12 Angry Jurors'

Theater returns to the Alliance for the Arts in February with Reginald Rose’s courtroom drama “12 Angry Jurors.”

The play will be presented in the round inside the main gallery. The audience will surround the performers, blurring the line between observer and participant and placing the weight of judgment squarely at the center of the experience.

Events and Programming Director Michael Hebler’s gender-neutral adaptation reimagines the classic play for a modern, post-9/11 world where fear, mistrust, and snap judgments feel all too familiar. As tensions rise inside the jury room, deeply held beliefs collide with the principles of reasonable doubt and civic duty, revealing how unconscious bias and lived experience can shape the pursuit of justice.

The play opens Feb. 13 and runs through Feb. 22.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Actors participate in table read of '12 Angry Jurors.'

In “12 Angry Jurors,” a single vote stands between a defendant and a life-altering verdict. What begins as a seemingly straightforward deliberation quickly unravels into a tense examination of truth, bias, and personal responsibility. Twelve jurors of different backgrounds, beliefs, and identities must confront the evidence before them—as well as the assumptions they carry—before deciding the fate of a young stranger.

Staged in the round within the Alliance gallery, “12 Angry Jurors” offers an intimate and immediate theatrical experience. Every pause, confrontation, and shift in perspective is amplified, drawing audiences into the deliberation as arguments ignite, alliances shift, and the pressure mounts.

“We are living in an increasingly divisive time, where it can feel easier to go along with the beliefs of those around us rather than risk standing alone,” said director Michael Hebler. “’12 Angry Jurors’ is a reminder of how consensus forms, how bias can masquerade as truth, and how essential it is to think independently, listen critically, and have the courage to stand apart when morality demands it.”

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts '12 Angry Jurors' is a compelling reminder that democracy depends on individuals willing to question, to listen, and to seek truth beyond appearances.

Urgent, intimate, and deeply relevant, “12 Angry Jurors” is a compelling reminder that democracy depends not on conformity, but on individuals willing to question, to listen, and to seek truth beyond appearances.

Michael Hebler also directs.

Hailing from Southern California, Hebler relocated to Fort Myers, Florida, in 2014. A passionate film enthusiast, Hebler launched his career as an international film publicist, collaborating on high-profile projects for major studios such as Disney, Pixar, Lionsgate, and Warner Bros.

After moving to Florida, he transitioned into event management, refining his expertise as an events project manager for Rich Dad Education in Cape Coral. In this role, Hebler successfully orchestrated large-scale live symposiums throughout North America, delivering seamless experiences while building strong relationships with attendees and vendors.

Hebler holds a degree in Theatre Arts from Orange Coast College and is also an award-winning author. His published works include a series of four novels, a novella, multiple short stories, and a children’s picture book. His deep passion for all arts inspires his commitment to fostering community and celebrating the transformative power of creativity.

“12 Angry Jurors” represents the first theater production at the Alliance since the departure of Theatre Conspiracy and Producing Artistic Director Bill Taylor.

Evening performances are Feb. 13, 14, 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and

Matinee performances on Feb. 14 and 22 at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit artinlee.org.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The Alliance for the Arts gallery, classrooms and offices reside on 10-acre campus off Colonial and McGregor boulevards.

The Alliance for the Arts is celebrating 50 years as a nonprofit community visual and performing arts center located in the heart of Fort Myers. The Alliance campus and galleries are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Alliance’s 10-acre campus is located at 10091 McGregor Blvd., just south of Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

For more information, call 239-939-2787, visit www.ArtInLee.org, or follow the Alliance on Facebook, MeetUp and Instagram.

