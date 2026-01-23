© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are you still a felon if you receive a presidential pardon?

WGCU | By Clinton Engelberger/Suncoast Searchlight
Published January 23, 2026 at 1:50 PM EST
Adam Johnson, photographed with Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, announced he’s running for office in Manatee County. He, along with nearly 1,600 others, were pardoned by President Trump in 2025.
File/WGCU
Adam Johnson, photographed with Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, announced he’s running for office in Manatee County. He, along with nearly 1,600 others, were pardoned by President Trump in 2025.

Yes

A presidential pardon excuses the punishments of a felony, but the crime isn’t automatically overturned or erased from one’s record.

Adam Johnson, photographed with Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, announced he’s running for office in Manatee County.

He, along with nearly 1,600 others, were pardoned by President Trump in 2025. While his punishments were forgiven and civil rights were restored –– giving him the right to hold public office –– his conviction as a felon isn’t erased.

The legal interpretations of a presidential pardon have evolved over the years. In 1866, a court ruled that a pardon acts as if that person never committed the felony in the first place.

Carlesi v. New York (1914), however, stated that a pardon doesn’t erase the historical facts of a crime, while Nixon v. United States (1993) determined that a pardon sets aside punishment but doesn’t overturn a conviction.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Suncoast Searchlight partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Sources

Cornell Law School –– Legal Effects of a Pardon

U.S. Report Carlesi v. New York

Justia Nixon v. United States

U.S. Department of Justice –– Presidential Pardon

WGCU has permission to republish articles from Suncoast Searchlight.
Tags
Crime WGCU NewsInsurrection
Clinton Engelberger/Suncoast Searchlight
See stories by Clinton Engelberger/Suncoast Searchlight
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU