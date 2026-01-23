© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wind shifts in Florida ahead of the next strong front

FPREN | By Irene Sans
Published January 23, 2026 at 8:06 AM EST

While over 160 million people are at risk of experiencing a historic winter storm this weekend, which will bring a thick ice layer, for many, heavy snow for many states stretching from Texas through the Northeast, Florida will just experience a cooldown early next week, but will not be as frigid as the one experienced last week.

Florida will be a brief and minor participant in this round of winter, moving across the nation.

More

The science behind the polar vortex

The arctic air will remain focused across the Plains, then shift to the Northeast throughout the week. Some cold air will filter south over Florida, and although it will linger through much of the week, allowing temperatures to remain below average, the coldest temperatures will just last one day, Tuesday, followed by a slow increase.

Before the cold weather arrives, temperatures will be toasty to end the week and more for the weekend. Temperatures across the Sunshine State this weekend will be the warmest in the entire lower 48 states. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s across Central and South Florida, while North Florida and the Panhandle will be between the upper 60s and low 70s.
Sunday morning will be significantly warm and muggy. The winds will be from the south, including straight from the Gulf, which will keep the temperatures around sunrise in the upper 50s. This is close to 20 degrees above average for this time of the year across the Panhandle.

As the cold front moves east, there will be the chance for some isolated strong to severe storms across the Panhandle on Sunday.
/
As the cold front moves east, there will be the chance for some isolated strong to severe storms across the Panhandle on Sunday.

There is a chance of severe storms in Florida as the front approaches.

As is common, the fronts that bring such drastic changes in temperature and are well-pumped with moisture also bring a chance of severe storms. The moisture is what we have been lacking with the many fronts that have crossed Florida. But this one, as you know, will cause all kinds of precipitations for our friends up north.

Florida will remain with liquid precipitation, but storms that develop could be strong to severe along the Panhandle between Sunday afternoon and Sunday. The biggest risk will be of strong, damaging gusts and the possibility of a tornado or two.

We will continue to monitor this and bring you an update on Saturday. Please stay tuned.

1 of 5  — Snip20260122_4.png
/
2 of 5  — Snip20260122_5.png
/
3 of 5  — Snip20260122_7.png
/
4 of 5  — Snip20260122_8.png
/
5 of 5  — Snip20260122_9.png
/

Next week, temperatures will drop. The coldest day overall for the entire state will be Tuesday, with the Panhandle waking up to lows in the upper 20s and windy. South Florida will be in the low to mid-50s and on a slow but steady upslope for the rest of the week.
Copyright 2026 Storm Center

Low temperatures on Tuesday morning.
/
Low temperatures on Tuesday morning.
Tags
Weather WGCU NewsWeatherFlorida Public Radio Emergency Network
Irene Sans
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    'Paddlers Guide to Everglades' topic of next Calusa Blueways talk
    WGCU Staff
    “A Paddlers Guide to Everglades National Park” is the third talk in a series of free Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail-related programs. The talk will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, at the Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center, 16760 Bass Road, in Fort Myers.
  • Protesters line the I-75 Estero Overpass Bridge to take part in the "Free America Walkout" protest orchestrated by WomensMarch.com on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
    Government & Politics
    National protest to current political, ICE activities draws a companion event in Estero
    Samuel Brucker
    Nearly 49,000 people took to the streets Tuesday afternoon to take part in more than 1,200 events across the U.S. Locally, the Free America Walkout, orchestrated by WomensMarch.com, brought nearly 40 people, waving signs, flags, and banners, to the I-75 Estero Overpass Bridge. Countless drivers in a variety of vehicles passed under on I-75, many honking horns as the demonstrators protested the Trump Administration's immigration policies, the conduct of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and what the organizer contended is a slippery slope toward fascism.
  • Federal immigration officers stand outside of a home Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Maplewood, Minn. Immigration officers are asserting sweeping power to enter homes without a judge's warrant, says memo obtained by AP.
    Government & Politics
    Memo: Immigration officers assert sweeping power to enter homes without a judge's warrant
    The Associated Press
    An Immigration and Customs Enforcement memo obtained by The Associated Press reveals that the agency allows immigration officers to forcibly enter homes to make arrests without a judicial warrant. This change reverses previous guidance and raises concerns about constitutional protections against illegal searches. The memo, signed by ICE's acting director, states that administrative warrants are sufficient for forced entry if there's a final order of removal. This policy could face legal challenges and criticism from advocacy groups. Whistleblower Aid, representing two government officials, describes the directive as seemingly unconstitutional and a significant shift in arrest powers. The Associated Press obtained the memo and whistleblower complaint from an official in Congress.