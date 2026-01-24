© 2026 WGCU News
Building a punk rock roller derby business

WGCU |
Kate Cronin
Published January 24, 2026

Roller Derby brings the thrills, and bruises, to the roller rink. The sport grew in popularity in the 1950s and in recent years has had a surge in fandom.

This led to an idea for two members of the Fort Myers Roller Derby team: To offer a space where people can get all of their skating needs. WGCU’s Kate Cronin caught up with two stars of the skating world to learn how their love for roller derby and punk rock combined to create a business all its own.

