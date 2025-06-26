© 2025 WGCU News
Are you a military veteran who has been charged money to apply for VA benefits?

By Chris Arnold,
Quil Lawrence
Published June 26, 2025 at 5:23 PM EDT
Katherine Du/NPR

If you're a veteran who has been charged a fee to get help on your application for a VA disability rating or other benefits, NPR wants to hear from you! Accredited veterans service organizations such as the VFW or the Legion will help vets free of charge, but private companies are advertising and posting online, trying to get vets to pay them for the same service.

If you've used one of these services, we'd like to know if you had a good experience or a bad one.

Sharing your story will help us report the facts about this issue, and we may reach out to find out more and see if you'd be willing to do an interview. We will not share or publish any identifiable information about you without your permission.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

