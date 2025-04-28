Florida to hold record 126-day Gulf red snapper season for 2025

Florida will have a record-breaking 126-day Gulf Red Snapper recreational season for 2025, the longest season since Florida assumed management of Gulf red snapper.

The expanded season as announced Monday by Governor Ron DeSantis includes additional summer and fall fishing days from 2024, offering anglers more opportunities to fish over major holidays such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, and Thanksgiving.

The 2025 Gulf red snapper season is open to those fishing from private recreational vessels or charter vessels. The summer season will begin over Memorial Day Weekend, from May 24 – May 26, and reopen June 1 through July 31. The fall season will include the following dates:

September 1–14

September 19 – 21

September 26 – 28

October 3 –5

October 10 – 12

October 17 – 19

October 24 – 26

October 31 – November 2

November 7 – 9, 11 (Veterans Day)

November 14 –16,

November 21 – 23

November 27 – 30 (Thanksgiving weekend)

December 5 – 7

December 12 –14

December 19 – 21

December 25 – 28 (Christmas weekend)

Florida’s ability to offer this extended season is made possible by the data-driven management approach of the Florida’s State Reef Fish Survey (SRFS).

In the event of weather-related closures impacting the fishing days, Florida will evaluate the option to add additional Gulf Red Snapper dates later in the year.

Anyone fishing for red snapper from a private recreational vessel — in state or federal waters — must be registered as a State Reef Fish Angler (with annual renewal), even if exempt from fishing license requirements. Registration is available at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

