Less water was flowing from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee River on Monday than the day before. The lake was still rising.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers publishes the lake levels and has a real-time water flow gauge at the flood gate between the lake and the river.

The gauge showed an hour’s worth of water would cover a football field, including both end zones, to a depth of about 51 feet. Sunday’s rate would covered the field in about 81 feet.

More than six times as much water flowed into the lake Sunday as out. The lake’s height was hovering just under 15 feet.

Runoff alone sent about 3,500 cubic feet per second into the estuary last week, above the healthy range, without lake water being released. As the rain tapers off, lake water will make up more of the flow.

Most environmentalists want the Corps to stick to its target of around 2,000 cubic feet per second at Franklin Lock. Others what the measurement to be at 750.

That flow, which included the runoff entering the river from the surrounding land along the 43 miles between the lake and the W.P. Franklin Lock, was 2,454 cubic feet per second at times on Monday.

"This isn't a crisis yet,” Capt. Daniel Andrews, a cofounder of Captains For Clean Water, said. “The lake has already climbed two feet in three weeks, and a strong El Niño could use up the rest of that cushion.

Forecasters expect a historically strong El Niño through March, which raises the chances for a wet Florida during typically drier months.

And if the lake keeps rising, the Corps' operating rules allow larger releases than the current target, which messes with the delicate balance of the fresh-saltwater mixing zone toward the mouth of the Caloosahatchee River.

Too much freshwater from Lake Okeechobee, which is also polluted with nutrients like nitrogen and phosphate from fertilizers used in farms around the lake for decades, alarms conservationists working with sawfish, oysters, seagrass meadows, mangroves forests, and game fish.

“It's that potential for future higher-volume, damaging discharges that has us keeping a very close eye on this situation,” Andrews said. “And what it could mean for our communities that depend on healthy waterways."

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