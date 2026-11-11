Bald eagle rescued from Cape Coral undergoing veterinary care at CROW

A female bald eagle rescued from Cape Coral was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) on Sanibel Island on Monday after it is believed to have sustained injuries during a fight with another eagle.

The medical team at CROW identified minor scrapes and abrasions on the eagle’s feet, injuries which appear to have been caused by a rival eagle’s talons. X-rays revealed no broken bones. The eagle is undergoing further examinations to assess her overall health and determine the next steps for treatment.

“With bald eagle nesting season underway, our priority is to provide her with the care she needs to make a full recovery and return her to the wild as soon as she is healthy enough,” says Dr. Jessica Comolli, CROW’s Research & Medical Director.

In Southwest Florida, bald eagle nesting season runs from October 1 through May 15.

CROW Medical staff at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island cover an eagle's eyes with a falconry hood, a common rehabilitative tactic to decrease stress while handling, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. The eagle, being held by Veterinary Technician Elisa Mendoza, was rescued with help from the Cape Coral Police Department and continues to be under CROW’s care.

The eagle was rescued with help from a concerned citizen and the Cape Coral Police Department. Recognizing the need for specialized care, officers contacted CROW.

“The Cape Coral Police Department would like to extend its sincere gratitude to our trusted partners at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) following the rescue of an injured bald eagle,” says Steven Klakowicz, Public Affairs Officer at the Cape Coral Police Department. "A dedicated volunteer arrived promptly on scene to safely take custody of the eagle and transport it to their facility for treatment and rehabilitation. We are deeply grateful for CROW’s rapid response, expertise, and ongoing commitment to protecting Southwest Florida’s wildlife.”

In recognition of Veterans Day, CROW invites the community to support the eagle’s medical care and rehabilitation through a donation, which can also be made in honor of a veteran. A donation page has been set up at https://give.crowclinic.org/campaign/866265/donate and will be ongoing until treatment is no longer needed.

Community members who find an injured or abandoned wild animal are encouraged to call CROW at 239-322-5068 for help and guidance.

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