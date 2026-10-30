Hunger doesn't clock out at 5: SWFL nonprofits work to 'Nourish Together' in Immokalee

Three area organizations came together recently in Collier County to help make food assistance more accessible to hardworking families through a special evening distribution.

For many hardworking families in Southwest Florida, the challenge isn't just putting food on the table. It's finding the time and opportunity to access available resources while balancing work, family responsibilities, and the rising cost of everyday living.

That was what transpired at Nourish Together, an evening community food distribution in Immokalee designed to make food assistance more accessible to families.

“What made Nourish Together so special was seeing Midwest Food Bank, Meals of Hope, and The Learning Spot come together with one shared purpose, serving families in Immokalee,” Dennis Hall, executive director of Midwest Food Bank Florida said of the event.

Families attending the recent distribution were able to access food boxes, bottled water, and additional food resources as available.

In Immokalee many residents work in agriculture, hospitality, construction, and other essential industries that contribute to Southwest Florida's economy. But even households with steady employment can face financial challenges as housing, transportation, utilities, and grocery expenses continue to rise.

Traditional daytime food distributions can also be difficult to attend for individuals who cannot afford to miss work.

“By working together and offering an evening distribution, We were able to make food assistance more accessible to hardworking families in our community,” Hall said.

The collaboration demonstrated how existing nonprofit partnerships can create new opportunities to serve communities without duplicating efforts.

"These are hardworking families who contribute so much to our community, and sometimes they just need a little extra support," said Hall. "We recognize that not everyone can attend a food distribution during normal business hours. Nourish Together is about removing those barriers, respecting people's time, and making food more accessible to the families we serve."

By offering an evening distribution, the organizations are creating another opportunity for families to access food assistance without having to choose between their work responsibilities and receiving support.

Nourish Together highlights the value of collaboration among nonprofit organizations already working to address hunger throughout Southwest Florida.

Midwest Food Bank Florida has established partnerships with both Meals of Hope and The Learning Spot. This event builds on those existing relationships, bringing together resources, local knowledge, and a shared commitment to serving families in Immokalee.

Each organization contributes to a collective effort focused on strengthening the community and expanding access to food.

1 of 5 — 1000013426.jpg A evening food distribution in Immokalee recently let those who might not be able to attend a daytime event get access to needed food staples and supplies. Midwest Food Bank Florida, Meals of Hope, and The Learning Spot / WGCU 2 of 5 — 1000013401.jpg A evening food distribution in Immokalee recently let those who might not be able to attend a daytime event get access to needed food staples and supplies. Midwest Food Bank Florida, Meals of Hope, and The Learning Spot / WGCU 3 of 5 — 1000013397.jpg A evening food distribution in Immokalee recently let those who might not be able to attend a daytime event get access to needed food staples and supplies. Midwest Food Bank Florida, Meals of Hope, and The Learning Spot / WGCU 4 of 5 — 1000013420.jpg A evening food distribution in Immokalee recently let those who might not be able to attend a daytime event get access to needed food staples and supplies. Midwest Food Bank Florida, Meals of Hope, and The Learning Spot / WGCU 5 of 5 — 1000013418 (1).jpg A evening food distribution in Immokalee recently let those who might not be able to attend a daytime event get access to needed food staples and supplies. Midwest Food Bank Florida, Meals of Hope, and The Learning Spot / WGCU

"One thing I've learned over the years is that no single organization can solve hunger on its own," Hall said. "We already have great relationships with Meals of Hope and The Learning Spot, and this is an opportunity to build on those partnerships in a meaningful way. When organizations work together, share resources, and focus on the people we're serving, we can accomplish so much more."

The collaboration demonstrates how existing nonprofit partnerships can create new opportunities to serve communities without duplicating efforts.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter which organization provides the food or whose name is on the box," Hall added. "What matters is that families have access to the food they need. That's what collaboration is all about."

Nourish Together is a special community distribution that reflects a shared interest in finding practical, collaborative ways to address food insecurity.

While additional events have not been scheduled, the organizations recognize the potential value of similar efforts in other communities if funding, food resources, and operational support become available.

Evening distributions require coordination, transportation, volunteers, and financial resources. Sustaining these efforts depends on the continued involvement of community partners, businesses, and supporters who believe in expanding access to food.

"We would love to see opportunities like this continue, but it takes resources and community support to make that possible," Hall said. "Our focus right now is making this distribution successful and demonstrating what can happen when organizations come together. If we can build on that success and find the support to do more, that's certainly something worth exploring."

For the three participating organizations, the October 28 event was an opportunity to make a meaningful difference while celebrating the strength of community partnerships.

"We want families to feel welcomed, valued, and respected," Hall added. "There's no judgment here. We're simply neighbors helping neighbors. When we come together as a community, we all become stronger."

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