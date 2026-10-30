FLCGA Recognizes the life, vision and legacy of Linda and Nick Penniman

Florida has lost two champions. Champions of service to their community, to the environment and conservancy, to civic engagement, and to the freedom and power of the press. In their support of the Florida Center for Government Accountability, Linda and Nick Penniman, together and separately, fought to ensure all Floridians have access to the vital information needed to hold governments accountable.

The Pennimans, who were married for 57 years, moved to Naples in the late 1990s, and quickly began to work to improve the lives of Florida’s citizens and the environment of the state.

“Nick and Linda were diligent and worked hard, giving freely of their time to improve their community,” said Barbara Petersen, CEO of the Florida Center for Government Accountability and publisher of the Florida Trident. “They were our friends and will be sorely missed.”

Nick died of lymphoma on Sept. 29, 2026. Linda died three weeks later, Oct. 20, They leave behind two children, five grandchildren, countless friends and family and a legacy of public service to their community.

Southwest Daily Images/Florida Trident Nick Penniman

A retired publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Senior Vice-President of newspaper operations for Pulitzer Publishing Company (the first non-Pulitzer family member to hold the title in its 107-year history), Nick was honorably discharged from the Army in 1967 and a graduate of Princeton University, with an MA from Washington University. A Florida Master Naturalist, he served as chair emeritus of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, trustee emeritus of the Everglades Foundation, and authored five books on the environment and political corruption.

Naples News/Florida Trident



Linda Penniman

Linda was deeply involved in her community as well. She served on the Collier Citizens’ Council, Conservancy of Southwest Florida and League of Women Voters and Greater Naples Leadership, before more recently serving on the Naples City Council (resigning in September upon Nick’s death). In 2015, Linda was honored as a Woman of Initiative by the Collier Community Foundation.

She was also an avid supporter of independent public broadcasting, serving on WGCU’s advisory council, including as chair. In 2024, she received an award recognizing her 12 years of support and leadership.

File Linda Penniman received an award in 2024 from WGCU's Corey Lewis for her leadership and 12 years of support.

In recognition of their dedication to environmental issues and community activism, Linda and Nick were granted the Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s highest honor, the Eagle Award, in 2020.

The Pennimans also recognized a dramatic need for well-sourced investigative journalism, and in 2021, they partnered with open government activist Barbara Petersen to create and help fund the Florida Center for Government Accountability, publisher of the Florida Trident.

“Introduced by a friend via email, I had my first telephone conversation with Linda and Nick in early 2021,” recalls Petersen. “The Pennimans were interested in creating an independent investigative news outlet and I was interested in creating a nonprofit organization that would support government accountability and the right of access to government information. In subsequent conversations, together we created a blueprint for what became the Florida Center for Government Accountability and the Florida Trident,” said Petersen, former president of the First Amendment Foundation. “With their unwavering support and guidance, the work of both FLCGA and the Trident has garnered significant state, national and international attention.”

The Pennimans not only co-founded the organization, they each served as board chair of the organization at different times. Under their shared leadership, FLCGA has been successful in its efforts to support government accountability, and the Florida Trident has produced ground-breaking – and award-winning – investigative journalism for the past five years.

Press Club of Southwest Florida/Florida Trident

Linda and Nick Penniman

“Nick and Linda Penniman believed that a free people must be able to see what their government is doing, and they put their own resources and reputations behind that belief,” said Michael Barfield, FLCGA’s executive director. “Their support helped bring the Florida Center for Government Accountability and the Florida Trident to life, and it gave our reporters the independence to follow the facts wherever they led, no matter how powerful the people involved. Every public record we have pried loose and every story we have published stands on the foundation they helped build. More than benefactors, Nick and Linda were an inspiration to all of us. They showed that defending democracy is not someone else’s job, and that speaking truth to power takes courage, persistence and a refusal to look away. Florida is more accountable because of them, and we will keep doing this work in their spirit.”

The Trident’s investigations and FLCGA’s legal challenges to government attempts to conceal public records are evidence that Nick and Linda created something capable of continuing their work far beyond their lifetimes, Petersen noted.

“In a time when funding for newsrooms is drying up and attacks on the First Amendment and media are thriving, Linda and Nick positioned us to fight to inform the public and keep governmental operations transparent,” Petersen said. “Although that fight is far from over and our need for support is greater now than ever before, their legacy drives our work every day as it has since our founding five years ago. Our resolve is stronger than ever,” she said. “Rest assured, our dear friends, that we will honor your legacy.”