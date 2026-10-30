Naples Art District's 'Art After Dark' to feature 16 of Joe Shapses' illuminated sculptures

Naples sculptor Joel Shapses will exhibit 16 illuminated crystal and white alabaster sculptures during Naples Art District’s “Art After Dark” on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

At 82, Shapses continues to push artistic boundaries by exploring the relationship between translucent stone and light. He calls his creations “nocturnal works of art” because their visual impact is heightened in dimly lit settings where the interplay of light and stone brings the sculptures to life.

At “Art After Dark,” visitors can see Shapses’ illuminated sculptures and explore his sculpture garden, which features more than 150 stone and mixed-media works.

“Art After Dark” is from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Naples Art District. Shapses' studio and gallery is at 6240 Shirley St., Suite 102, Naples.

Courtesy of Naples Art After Dark / Naples Art District website Artist studios along Shirley Street, Yahl Street, Seward Ave, J&C Blvd. and Janes Lane take part in this monthly studio art stroll.

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The 150+ pieces in Shapses’ sculpture garden reflect more than five decades of artistic exploration.

Open to the public, "Art After Dark" includes light refreshments and an opportunity to meet Shapses and learn about the inspiration and craftsmanship behind his work.

Courtesy of Joel Shapses Studio and Gallery / Kathy Prutos Marketing 'Chakras' illuminates crystal alabaster with rainbow neon, drawing inspiration from the seven primary energy centers of the human body in ancient Hindu and Buddhist traditions.

Some of the works in the exhibition

Among the featured works are “Ode to Spock,” a crystal alabaster sculpture illuminated by a purple neon spaceship; “Anthurium,” white alabaster accented with blue and white neon; “Pink Flamingo,” illuminated with pink neon; and “Neon Cactus,” which pairs crystal alabaster with rainbow-colored neon.

Other stone works include “Lovely in Lavender”; “Valkyrie,” illuminated with blue-teal neon; “Continuum,” featuring orange alabaster and neon; with “Chakras,” incorporating rainbow neon within crystal alabaster.

The exhibition also includes "Unfinished Honeycomb," carved from calcite and two oversized canvas-based mixed-media works: “Rites of Spring,” combining cement, gesso, acrylic paint and neon; and “Fluid Light Symphony,” a six-panel composition incorporating the same materials and illuminated with neon.

Courtesy of Joel Shapses Studio and Gallery / Kathy Prutos PR 'Anthurium,' by Joel Shapses, was inspired by the tropical plant known for its glossy, heart-shaped leaves and distinctive waxy spathes.

Shapses’ process

By illuminating crystal alabaster, Shapses reveals intricate natural patterns, introduces unexpected color and transforms materials traditionally appreciated for their organic beauty.

“I thought, what if these stones could be illuminated from within? It would enhance the artistic effect,” Shapses said, recalling the idea that inspired his illuminated sculptures. “Neon lighting not only highlights the intricate grains within the stone but also introduces a spectrum of color. With neon, I could take a colorless stone and create new variations of color.”

Joel Shapses Studio and Gallery / Kathy Prutos PR 'Rites of Spring' combines sweeping, flame-like shapes with bold red, green and blue hues.

His materials

Alabaster is a fine-grained, translucent natural stone prized for centuries by sculptors and artisans. It is particularly suited to illuminated artwork. Its milky-white surface and subtle natural veining allow light to penetrate the stone, creating a soft, internal glow. Long valued for carvings, decorative objects and architectural applications, alabaster takes on a new dimension when paired with contemporary lighting techniques.

Shapses also maintains a longstanding commitment to traditional neon craftsmanship, a specialized discipline requiring artistic skill and technical precision. Although LED lighting has become a popular alternative for its efficiency and versatility, Shapses appreciates neon for its distinctive warmth, saturated color and character.

Neon lighting became a defining feature of urban landscapes in the early 20th century, transforming commercial signs and city streets into luminous displays. While much neon signage has given way to newer technologies, the medium continues to appeal to artists and designers for its expressive qualities and nostalgic associations. Shapses brings that tradition into a sculptural context, combining the glow of neon with the natural intricacies of stone.

About Joel Shapses Studio and Gallery

The Joel Shapses Studio and Gallery is a cornerstone of the Naples Art District. In addition to artworks by Shapses, the gallery also features work by South Korean contemporary painter Misoon Whang.

The gallery is open by appointment. For more information visit www.joelshapsesstudio.com or call (954) 830-3156.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.