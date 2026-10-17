Rallies across the U.S., Florida, and Southwest Florida draw thousands to promote voting rights

They came early and lined streets, parking lots and bridges in every part of the country for a No Kings protest rally that was focused on non-partisan voter participation.

With the Nov. 3 General Election a few days shy of two two weeks away, those who came to the rally in Fort Myers clearly had voting rights on their minds.

"I'm hoping to send a message that its important to vote, no matter what your political party is," said Keely Armstrong of Fort Myers. "because if we don't get out and vote, we can't change what we don't like."

The 59-year-old Democrat waved a sign promoting voting and was one of those early rally participants, standing along US 41 among a dozen other early birds.

Armstrong said she was directing her comments to Democrats who may be kind of teetering, also to independents, as well as to Republicans. She also said she had not yet cast her vote but was planning on doing so in person.

Her most concerning issue?

"I would just say inflation, truthfully. And what's going on in Florida with, you know, the prices going up, and, you know, and I get that's a national issue. It's not really a state issue. Just Florida," she said.

Her hopes for the country after November 3rd: "Well, my hopes are that blue takes over so that they can't pass their nonsense. "

A short step away a figure dressed as Lady Liberty held a sparkling flame and waved as vehicles honked.

The costumed Statue of Liberty was Diane Scire of Estero. The 59-year-old construction company owner and a Democrat said she urged every to get out to vote.

"I want to send a message that we need to all get out there and vote to end this nonsense," she said.

1 of 11 — 101726NoKings002.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore 2 of 11 — 101726NoKings001.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore 3 of 11 — 101726NoKings004.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore 4 of 11 — 101726NoKings007.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore 5 of 11 — 101726NoKings005.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore 6 of 11 — 101726NoKings006.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore 7 of 11 — 101726NoKings003.jpg People gather along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, October 17, 2026, to advocate for change ahead of the mid-term elections. Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came out for the event. Amanda Inscore Whittamore 8 of 11 — Keely.jpeg Keely Armstrong of Fort Myers, at the rally Saturday, said her main concern was getting a ballot cast: "I'm hoping to send a message that its important to vote, no matter what your political party is." Michael Braun/WGCU 9 of 11 — 37285cf9-70be-40a8-9b49-5973fed31980.jpeg Food, clothing and other items were collected during the No Kings rally in Fort Myers to help local immigrant families with members who have been detained and deported. Michael Braun/WGCU 10 of 11 — ab72fb25-4c20-49ae-b805-d364ce560108.jpeg Around 1,000 people came out Saturday at the Fort Myers rally site along U.S. 41 for the No Kings protest. Michael Braun/WGCU 11 of 11 — 2b706186-0852-4ba9-9300-460bf1849074.jpeg Around 1,000 people came out Saturday at the Fort Myers rally site along U.S. 41 for the No Kings protest. Michael Braun/WGCU

Scire said she was going to cast her vote Nov. 3 in person: " I'll probably be straight blue down the ticket. "

For Scire her concern was personal — a dislike for the current occupant of the White House.

"I just think there's an awful lot of corruption going on right now, and I think that the American people are being taken advantage of terribly. So I think it's time we stood up, and, you know, let them know we're tired of this," she said. "I'm hoping to see a lot of these... corrupt politicians come to justice."

For some of those attending, the sporadic catcalls and epithets hurled from passing vehicles were batted right back at those uttering them.

Donna Fox, 71, of Fort Myers was not shy at all about giving as bad as she got — in words that is. She explained the reason for her reactions.

"I am just so angry at what he has done to our country in just a short time," she said after spouting back an f-bomb spewed at the crowd from a passing truck. "And nobody, not even our senators, and our Supreme Court allowing him to do this. It's just ridiculous."

A friend with her, Joann Cowan, 78, originally from Chagrin Falls, Ohio, weighed in on what she hoped to see from the Nov., 3 election: "I want the Democrats to step out of it and find their way out of it. That's what I want."

Both also had concerns about the president's mental state. "He's mentally unstable. He's mentally unsafe," Cowan said.

Across Southwest Florida there were similar rallies in locations big and small.

One such ally in Sebring had around 200 with one participant singing a song he wrote about the president, another rally on the Estero Parkway Bridge had about 40 protestors with signs along the span's walkways and rallies were also held in Matlacha, Punta Gorda, Venice, Sarasota, Bradenton and Ellenton.

Hundreds more were scattered up and down the state from the Keys to Tallahassee.

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