Frank J. Dewane, Bishop Emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Venice in Florida, dies at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

The Most Rev. Frank Dewane, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Venice, died this morning at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, surrounded by close family and friends.

“As we mourn the loss of Bishop Dewane, we also give thanks to God for the gift of his life and for the many ways in which he served the Church,” Most Reverend Emilio E. Biosca, O.F.M. Cap., Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Venice in Florida, said. “Bishop Dewane leaves behind a remarkable legacy of faithful service to the Church. For nearly two decades, he served as the spiritual shepherd of the Diocese of Venice. His years as a priest and bishop were marked by a sincere love for Christ, His Church, and the people entrusted to his pastoral care, especially those most in need. Please join me in praying for the repose of Bishop Dewane’s soul, that the Lord may welcome His faithful servant into eternal life.“

Bishop Dewane was named Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida by Pope Benedict XVI on April 25, 2006, and on January 19, 2007, he was installed as the second Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida.

He served as the spiritual leader of approximately 260,000 Catholics in the 10-county Diocese of Venice in Florida for nearly two decades, until May 13, 2026, when his letter of resignation was accepted by Pope Leo XIV, and he retired. The letter was submitted a year earlier, at age 75, as is required by Canon Law.

He served as the Diocese’s Apostolic Administrator from May 13, 2026, to July 11, 2026, and served as the Diocese’s Bishop Emeritus until his death.

In addition to holding a degree from the University of Wisconsin, Bishop Dewane also completed studies at The American University in Washington, D.C., as well as from Pontifical Gregorian University and Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, both in Rome.

Prior to entering the seminary, Bishop Dewane worked for the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) in Moscow, Russia, and then for a subsidiary of PepsiCo in New York City.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore/WGCUI Bishop Frank J. Dewane, right, at the ordination of Bishop Emilio Biosca Agüero, O.F.M. Cap., on Saturday, July 11, 2026, succeeding Bishop Dewane.

Ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Green Bay in 1988, Bishop Dewane was appointed in 1991 to serve as a member of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations in New York City, during which time he represented the Holy See at several international conferences. In 1995, he was transferred to the Pontifical Council “Cor Unum” and was later appointed Under Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace.

Bishop Dewane served as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Governors for The Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy, and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land. He also served on several committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, including the Pro-Life Committee, the International Justice and Peace Committee, and the Subcommittee for the Pastoral Care of Migrants, Refugees and Travelers, and as a member of the Circus and Traveling Shows Ministry.

Bishop Dewane served as a member of the Board of Trustees for St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami, Ave Maria University in Ave Maria and Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, all in Florida.

Bishop Dewane also served as chair for the USCCB Committee for Domestic Justice and Integral Human Development, on the USCCB Ad Hoc Committee against Racism, and as Episcopal Liaison for both Catholic Charities, USA, and Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLINIC).

The diocese says funeral arrangements are pending and will be made available as soon as they are finalized.

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