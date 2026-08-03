Deaths of two people in Michigan tied to cyclospora outbreak; cases rise in Florida

State health officials say two people have died in the cyclospora outbreak in Michigan in the first confirmed deaths in the U.S. related to the microscopic parasite.

The Associated Press reported that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that both people had underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by the intestinal illness and dehydration.

The department says it will provide additional information about the deaths.

The parasite infects food that has come into contact with human feces, most commonly when produce is irrigated or washed with contaminated water. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says when ingested, the parasite causes intestinal illness marked by "frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements."

Federal health officials have identified lettuce from Mexico served at Taco Bell locations across five U.S. states as a source of the widespread outbreak.

Overall, cyclospora cases have set a U.S. record. Since May 1, the CDC has received reports of more than 4,100 confirmed cases and is investigating more than 7,400 other likely cases across 41 states. Federal health officials have said other "brands, restaurants, retailers, or distribution channels" could be tied to the outbreak as the investigation continues.

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On the state front, Florida has reported 254 cases statewide.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health late Wednesday showed the number of cases in selected Florida counties:

Miami-Dade County, 40

Lee County, 23

Broward County, 22

Orange County, 21

Collier County, 6

Sarasota County, 4

Highlands County, 2

More than 30 states are reporting infections, and current data from them shows the number of infections surpassing the record U.S. mark of about 4,700 set in 2019.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. The Associated Press contributed to this report.