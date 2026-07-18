Florida among 27 states in shredded iceberg lettuce recall; product linked to cyclosporiasis; Walmart brand on list
Taylor Farms de Mexico of Guanajuato, Mexico, is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market including some Marketside-brand products available at Walmart:
- 12-oz and 24-oz Iceberg Salad with Best if Used By dates 7/18/2026 to 8/3/2026
- 8-oz and 16-oz Shredded Lettuce with Best if Used By dates July 18th to Aug 3rd 2026
A complete list of affected products distributed to Taylor Fresh Foods food service customers including lot codes, use-by dates, and instructions for returning or disposing of the affected product is available on the company’s recall notice.
A sample of shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico has tested positive for Cyclospora. This sample was collected during targeted import surveillance as a result of this outbreak investigation. Taylor Farms has confirmed that this positive product is not part of their current recall. They are currently working to identify whether any part of this implicated lot is available in commerce or in consumers homes. The positive lot is currently detained and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
MORE
- Cyclosporiasis cases surge. Florida reports 96 cases, 14 in Lee County; Taco Bell lettuce cited in Midwest cases
Consumers who have purchased the recalled iceberg lettuce should discard it immediately and not consume it. Full refunds are also available at the location of purchase. Consumers experiencing health issues should contact their physician. Consumers with any questions may contact our customer care team at 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
This action was prompted by the multistate Cyclospora outbreak https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-5-state-outbreakcyclospora-illnesses-iceberg-lettuce-july-2026. We are actively removing the implicated products. The company has stopped receiving product from the implicated lot, suspended distribution of the iceberg lettuce from Central Mexico, notified our customers, and we are continuing to work with the FDA, CDC, and state authorities.
The shredded iceberg product was distributed June 29 thru July 16 in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.
A complete list of affected products, lot codes, use-by dates and instructions for returning or disposing of them is available here:
Brand
Segment
Description
Best if Used By
|CV
|Food Service
|BLEND LETT/ROM
50/50 NOCLR 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/1/2026
|CV
|Food Service
|BLEND LETT/ROM
80/20 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/2/2026
|CV
|Food Service
|BLEND LETT/ROM
80/20 WITH SEP
BAGGIES 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/1/2026
|CV
|Food Service
|LETTUCE CHOP 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/1/2026
|CV
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SALAD MIX
4/5#
|7/17/2026- 7/25/2026
|CV
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SALAD
WITH SEP BAG 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/1/2026
|CV
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SHRED 1/4"
4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/2/2026
|JB
|Food Service
|1/8" SHRED
LETTUCE 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 7/30/2026
|MARK
|Food Service
|BLEND LETT/ROM
80/20 4/5#
|7/21/2026- 7/29/2026
|MARK
|Food Service
|BLEND LETT/ROM
80/20 WITH SEP
BAGGIES 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/1/2026
|MARK
|Food Service
|LETTUCE CHOP 4/5#
|7/18/2026- 7/30/2026
|MARK
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SALAD MIX
4/5#
|7/21/2026- 7/29/2026
|MARK
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SALAD
WITH SEP BAG 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/1/2026
|MARK
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SHRED 1/4"
4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/1/2026
|MARK
|Food Service
|BLEND LETT/ROM
50/50 NOCLR 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 7/29/2026
|MARK
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SHRED 3/8"
4/5#
|7/21/2026, 7/28/2026
|MARKETSIDE
|Retail
|Iceberg Salad
12 oz, 24 oz
|7/18/2026 to 8/3/2026
|MARKETSIDE
|Retail
|Shredded Lettuce
8 oz, 16 oz
|July 18th to Aug 3rd 2026
|PK
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SHRED 1/8"
4/5#
|7/16/2026, 7/20/2026,
7/25/2026, 7/28/2026,
7/30/2026
|PK
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SALAD
W/BAG 4/5#
|7/18/2026- 8/1/2026
|SUB
|Food Service
|SHRED LETTUCE 1/4"
4/5#
|7/16/2026- 7/31/2026
|SY
|Food Service
|BLEND LETT/ROM
50/50 NOCLR 4/5#
|7/18/2026, 7/21/2026,
7/29/2026, 8/1/2026
|SY
|Food Service
|BLEND LETT/ROM
80/20 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/3/2026
|SY
|Food Service
|LETTUCE CHOP 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/3/2026
|SY
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SALAD MIX
4/5#
|7/21/2026- 8/3/2026
|SY
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SALAD
WITH SEP BAG 4/5#
|7/16/2026 -8/3/2026
|SY
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SHRED 1/8"
4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/3/2026
|SY
|Food Service
|BLEND LETT/ROM
70/30 NOCOLR 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 7/30/2026
|TF
|Food Service
|BLEND LETT/ROM
80/20 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/3/2026
|TF
|Food Service
|LETTUCE CHOP 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 7/31/2026
|TF
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SALAD MIX
4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/1/2026
|TF
|Food Service
|BLEND LETT/ROM
50/50 NOCLR 4/5#
|7/19/2026- 8/3/2026
|TF
|Food Service
|LETTUCE SALAD
W/BAG 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/1/2026
|TF
|Food Service
|BLEND LETT/ROM
70/30 NOCOLR 4/5#
|7/16/2026- 8/3/2026
|TF
|Food Service
|LETTUCE CHOP 1X1"
4/4#
|7/16/2026- 8/3/2026
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