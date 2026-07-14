Media reports: ICE traffic stops halted across most of the U.S.

Multiple media outlets were reporting Tuesday morning that agents for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency are backing off most traffic stops nationwide.

Reports by Fox News, CBS, The Daily Wire and other outlets said the ICE stops have been suspended in most cases.

The Daily Wire reported that Three Homeland Security sources told the right-of-center media outlet Tuesday that they were told “no more vehicle stops for now.”

The new directive has the potential to massively impact ICE’s ability to make arrests, the report said.

The Daily Wire reports that the latest change provides limited exceptions when officers have a criminal warrant, with the agency saying that they must work with outside agencies to pull over the target.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.