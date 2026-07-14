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Media reports: ICE traffic stops halted across most of the U.S.

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 14, 2026 at 11:44 AM EDT
Unidos Immokalee reported Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in several locations across Lee County on Saturday. The organization alerted community members to try to avoid certain areas or remain indoors.
Unidos Immokalee/Special to WGCU
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in several locations across Lee County recently. Multiple sources say the agency has halted traffic stops in most cases after several deadly shootings.

Multiple media outlets were reporting Tuesday morning that agents for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency are backing off most traffic stops nationwide.

Reports by Fox News, CBS, The Daily Wire and other outlets said the ICE stops have been suspended in most cases.

The Daily Wire reported that Three Homeland Security sources told the right-of-center media outlet Tuesday that they were told “no more vehicle stops for now.”

The new directive has the potential to massively impact ICE’s ability to make arrests, the report said.

The Daily Wire reports that the latest change provides limited exceptions when officers have a criminal warrant, with the agency saying that they must work with outside agencies to pull over the target.

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