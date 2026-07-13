July 20 is the voter registration deadline for the 2026 primary election

County elections board supervisors remind voters that they have a week left to register to vote or make a party affiliation change for the 2026 primary election.

Under Florida law, voter registration and party affiliation changes must be made 29 days before an election – that date this year is Monday, July 20.

Eligible individuals must submit a Florida Voter Registration Application to register to vote or update their party affiliation.

Those submitting an application will need their Florida driver's license, Florida state identification card or the last four digits of their Social Security number when completing the application.

Applications can be submitted online, by mail or in person at any office of your county’s Supervisor of Elections.

Collier County information:

Florida is a Closed Primary State. This means that only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party’s candidate in a Primary Election. Citizens can register to vote or update their voter information at CollierVotes.gov, or may do so in person at one of the Supervisor of Elections office locations:

Main office (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday):

3750 Enterprise Ave., Naples.

Satellite offices (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday):

North Collier Government Services Center - 2335 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples.

Heritage Bay Government Services Center - 15450 Collier Blvd., Naples.

Registered voters who need to make updates to their name and/or address are not affected by the voter registration deadline but are encouraged to make these updates prior to Election Day to avoid any delays at the polls.

For more information regarding your voter registration status, visit CollierVotes.gov or call 239-252-VOTE (8683).

Lee County information:

Applications can be submitted online, by mail or in person at any office of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections. Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For the mailing address and list of office locations, visit lee.vote or call (239) 533-8683.

“July 20 is the first major deadline for Lee County residents to be aware of before the Aug. 18 primary,” said Supervisor Persons-Mulicka. “I want to make sure everyone has the information they need to have the opportunity to vote.”

Supervisor Persons-Mulicka also reminds voters that Florida is a closed primary state. In partisan contests, voters can only vote for candidates of the party with which they are registered. However, all voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote in nonpartisan contests, universal primary contests or on local ballot measures that may appear on their ballot.

For more information regarding the 2026 primary election, please visit lee.vote or call (239) 533-8683.

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