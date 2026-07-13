FPL warns customers of scams, AI-generated false communications

Florida Power & Light reminds customers to be aware of scammers using AI-generated calls, texts and emails to obtain money and personal information.

Common red flags include asking for payment via Zelle or Cash App, demanding an immediate response, claiming a customer is "out of compliance" with unfamiliar rules, or offering fake rebates, like in the example below:

Scam Example.wav Listen • 0:41

FPL Communications Manager Bianca Soriano says elderly customers are the most susceptible.

"Scams about immediate rebates or immediate payment to avoid disconnection are targeted at a lot of our older customers," Soriano said. "Unfortunately, they try to befriend the customer, make them feel comfortable."

To avoid the scams, hang up on suspicious callers that exhibit red flags for fraud. Soriano added that caller IDs can be manipulated to match FPL, but customers can take a simple step to verify if a call is real.

"If FPL wants to connect with a customer, we are not going to be asking them personal information. We're not going to tell them they have to pay right now or they're going to get disconnected," Soriano said. "Customers can simply hang up and call the number on their bill if they want to double check."

To report a scam to FPL, visit https://www.fpl.com/fpl-app/my-account/fraud-reporting.

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