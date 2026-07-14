Immokalee children lace up new fitted shoes for summer and the start of school

About 300 Immokalee children will walk in comfort and style the rest of this summer and to start the new school year, thanks to Laces of Love.

"Serving the children of Guadalupe Center is a highlight of our back-to-school giving," Jeanne Nealon, President of Laces of Love, said.

The program provides fitted shoes for students enrolled in Guadalupe's Summer Enrichment Program. The staff at Snyderman's Shoes in Naples helped to fit the youngsters with the correct shoes. But the young people got to choose what style and color they want. For some it's the first time in their lives that they've been able to choose their own shoes. Snyderman's provides the footwear at discounted prices.

"When students walk into school feeling comfortable and confident, they're able to focus on what matters most: learning," Dawn Montecalvo, president of Guadalupe Center, said.

Laces of Love notes that children's feet grow fast, and sometimes, kids have to wear hand-me-down shoes. Poorly-fit shoes can lead to pain and even blisters on the feet.

Laces of Love has been in existence for years now, and Mileyda Lopez-Figueroa of Immokalee helped with the recent fittings. She said she remembers when she got her first pair of fitted shoes through the program. It was a pair of Skechers.

"Those shoes were so amazing," she recalled. "They began my journey of wanting to help other people with Laces of Love."

Lopez-Figueroa said she has been involved in tutoring through Guadalupe Center. She said she just graduated high school and is going to Wesleyan University in Connecticut later this summer.

Guadalupe Center has a goal of empowering Immokalee students through education and mentorship. The center said it serves about 2,000 children a year through programs for various ages.

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