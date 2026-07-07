Dr. Carrie D. Robinson Center returns as early voting site and Election Day polling location

The Dr. Carrie D. Robinson Center is returning as an official early voting and Election Day polling location for the 2026 primary and general elections.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections Jenna Person-Mulicka made the announcement Tuesday. She said The Robinson Center has been an important aspect for the Dunbar community and the reopening will ensure accessibility for voters in the Dunbar community and surrounding area.

“I was so excited that we were able to bring back home this polling location and early voting site to the Dunbar community," she said. "I was a couple weeks into the job and we were finalizing the list of early voting sites and polling locations, right, because we wanted to get that information to voters as soon as possible. And I saw that this site was going to be at the Southwest Florida Enterprise Center, kind of further away from the Dunbar community. Then last cycle, which was at the Housing Authority, I said, let me make a couple phone calls. And by the end of the day, I had the Dr. Carrie Robinson Center secured again, thanks to the Housing Authority and the City of Fort Myers for working with me.”

The Center, at 2990 Edison Ave. in Fort Myers, is one of 12 early voting sites available to all voters in Lee County. On Election Day, the site will be available to voters in Precinct 415.

The facility last served as a polling location in 2022 during the primary election, however, it became unavailable after sustaining damage from Hurricane Ian later that year.

"It was just a great opportunity because it's back in operation," Persons-Mulika said. "It's a symbol of resilience and coming back home. And we want to encourage turnout. We want everybody to express their voice through their opportunity to vote. And I love being able to have a polling location, early voting site that's in the heart of a community so that they can have their voice heard."

The Elections Office maintained a voting site in the area, operating at the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers during the 2024 election cycle.

“The Dr. Carrie Robinson Center is a familiar location for voters in the heart of the Dunbar community. I’m excited to bring this early voting site and polling location back home,” she said.

“Voting is one of the most fundamental rights and responsibilities of citizenship,” said City of Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson. “We are proud to partner with the Supervisor of Elections to provide a polling location that is convenient and welcoming for our residents. By working together, we help ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process and make their voice heard.”

Voting information

Early voting will take place Aug. 8-15 for the primary election and Oct. 19-31 for the general election. Voting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Election Day voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 for the primary election and Nov. 3 for the general election.



Lee County voters can vote at any of the 12 available early voting locations during the early voting period. On Election Day, voters must vote in their assigned precinct.



For a complete list of early voting locations, to find your precinct and for more information about the upcoming 2026 elections, visit lee.vote.

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