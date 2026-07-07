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Lee GOP leaders hosting 19th District congressional debate tonight at The Ranch on Colonial Boulevard

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published July 7, 2026 at 10:16 AM EDT

Six Republican candidates vying to represent Floridians in the 19th congressional district will gather in tonight for a candidate debate.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon, 2158 Colonial Blvd. Doors open at 5:30. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Florida’s 19th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is currently represented by Bryon Donalds, who is running for governor.

Tonight’s debate is sponsored by the East Lee GOP and the Republican Party of Lee County. The event will be moderated by Amanda Cochran, the East Lee GOP chairwoman and Grant Fichterm the Lee GOP vice chair. All are welcome.

Republicans with confirmed attendance are: Madison Cawthorn; Ola Hawatmeh; Catalina Lauf; Jim Oberweis; Mike Pedersen and John Strand.

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Elections WGCU NewsElectionFlorida Congressional District 19
Eileen Kelley
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