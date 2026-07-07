July 9 forum to address what a yes vote on property tax amendment means for taxpayers and services

Local property taxes are king in Florida, fueling a state without an income tax.

That’s why the stakes are high for a November ballot measure that will allow voters to decide if they want to increase the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $250,000 over two years for all government entities except schools.

What would a yes vote mean for local governments? What would it mean to residential taxpayers?

These questions and others will be addressed at the Hilton Double Tree in Fort Myers on Thursday at a forum presented by the Above Board Chamber of Florida.

"This could change the dynamics of the state of Florida, and different organizations and different things we take for granted everyday," said Jeanne Sweeney, the chief executive officer and founder of Above Board group. "So, we need to make sure we are doing what is right for the state of Florida and Southwest Florida."

Sweeney said the gathering is not a debate and it is certainly not a political event. Rather, it is a chance for residents to get an understanding from a panel of government leaders on what a yes vote will mean.

Sweeney said informing the public and encouraging residents to understand how governments and various programs like veterans services are funded is the goal.

The forum is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Ticket prices vary and lunch will be provided. To learn about the panelist and register for the event go to https://www.aboveboardchamber.com/events/

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