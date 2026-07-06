Outbreak of E. coli linked to frozen organic blueberries sold via Publix being investigated

The FDA and CDC are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to frozen GreenWise-brand organic blueberries sold at Publix markets.

Twelve people in two states have been infected with four hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

The fruit is now being recalled by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A, of San Carlos, Chile.

On July 1, the Florida Department of Health notified CDC partners about an ongoing investigation into a cluster of E. Coli illnesses. Based on interviews with sick people, frozen GreenWise-brand organic blueberries sold at Publix were identified as the leading food item of interest in the outbreak.

Florida shared findings with Publix and, in response, Publix immediately conducted an internal stop sale of frozen GreenWise-brand organic blueberries.

Based on epidemiological information collected by CDC and FDOH state partners, a total of twelve people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from two states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2026, to June 5, 2026. Seven of 9 (78%) cases interviewed reported eating frozen blueberries. Of which, 5 specified GreenWise- brand organic frozen blueberries purchased from Publix. There have been four hospitalizations, and no deaths have been reported.

In response to this investigation, on July 3, 2026, Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., San Carlos, Chile recalled frozen GreenWise-brand organic blueberries, sold in 10-oz packages with a printed lot code of 60401 and Best by Date of February 9, 2028. The recalled product was shipped to Publix retail stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Consumers should check their freezers for the recalled product and should not consume it. The product should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

FDA and state partners are actively working to determine the source of contamination. Additional products may be added to this advisory as the investigation continues. This advisory will be updated as new information becomes available.

More details

Product: Recalled frozen GreenWise-brand organic blueberries in 10-oz packages with printed lot code of 60401 and Best by Date of February 9, 2028.

Symptoms of E. coli Infection: Symptoms begin anywhere from a few days after consuming contaminated food or up to nine days later. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting.

The severity or presence of certain symptoms may depend on the type of pathogenic E. coli causing the infection. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea and lead to life-threatening conditions, such as a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems.

Stores affected: Recalled product was shipped to Publix retail stores throughout 8 states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Blueberries may have been distributed to other retailers, and FDA will update this advisory as more information becomes available.

Recommendations:

Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled frozen GreenWise-brand organic blueberries.

Check your freezers for recalled blueberries and throw them away or return the product to the place of purchase. If you froze a product without the original packaging and can’t tell if it’s part of the recall, throw it away.

Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and foodservice customers who purchased or received recalled blueberries, including wholesale products, should carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that it touched. Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Retailers that received recalled products and repackaged them for individual sale should not sell them and should remove the products from the market.

Consult your health care provider immediately if you ate frozen GreenWise-brand organic blueberries and have any symptoms that resemble an E. coli infection.

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