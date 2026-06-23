No statewide fireworks ban, but Florida agriculture chief Simpson recommends ‘responsible’ use

TALLAHASSEE --- There won’t be any fireworks ban imposed by the state for Independence Day, but because of lingering drought conditions Floridians and guests are being advised to be “responsible” when lighting devices that fly and explode.

With 2,440 wildfires occurring across the state since the start of the year, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson on Tuesday urged caution with fireworks and asked people to follow local burn regulations.

“The past six months have been one of the state’s busiest fire seasons in recent memory, and though recent rains have helped rein in drought conditions, the risk of wildfire still exists in Florida and needs to be taken seriously,” Simpson said in a released statement.

Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan noted recent rains caused most counties to lift burn bans, but that hasn’t halted “wildfire flare-ups.”

Some areas have reinstituted such bans, such as Manatee County on Tuesday.

“We want to urge everyone to be mindful when burning or using fireworks near a wooded area,” Dolan said. “Always keep a water supply nearby and be prepared to act quickly if a fire starts.”

Most of the state is currently at low to moderate risk of “fire danger” according to the Simpson’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

As of June 21, the state has recorded wildfires consuming 176,028 acres this year.

Last year, the state recorded 2,913 fires that burned 228,183 acres.

Ten of Florida’s 67 counties currently have burn bans in place, according to the Florida Forest Service: Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Orange, Osceola, Sarasota and Seminole.

While in Brooksville on May 19, Simpson and other Cabinet members raised the possibility Floridians might be advised to celebrate the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary without fireworks if heavy, ground-soaking rains didn’t soon arrive.

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, who is also the state’s fire marshal, expressed a need for people to use “common sense” as summer holidays arrive, kids are out of school and parties increase.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office would hold people accountable if they start “some big bonfire with these drought conditions, and the wind blows, and all of a sudden the neighborhood is on fire, you will be held accountable.”

“Have fun. Have a good time. Enjoy some beers over the holidays this summer. But if you’re in one of these burn ban counties … please take this seriously,” Uthmeier said during a press conference at the Withlacoochee Forestry Training Center in Brooksville. “If you violate these orders, if danger takes place, if people are harmed, we will be there to prosecute.”