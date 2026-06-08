Florida Power & Light and Community Cooperative distribute meal kits to 500 Lee County seniors

With hurricane season officially underway, it’s time for Southwest Floridians to make emergency preparations in the event of a storm.

But what about those older residents unable to build hurricane emergency kits on their own?

That’s why Florida Power & Light (FPL) and Community Cooperative have partnered to distribute hurricane preparedness meal kits to 500 seniors across Fort Myers.

The hope is that the meal kits will help ease the worries of seniors who may not have necessary supplies ahead of the hurricane season.

Donald Green, videoed by FPL during a meal kit delivery, described how much the help meant to him.

“It means a lot to me. It means somebody is caring and that’s important.”

Each meal kit contains a three-day supply of shelf-stable foods and water for older adults who may not be able to leave their homes or receive home-delivered meals immediately after a storm.

“These kits are great for providing just a little bit of security and comfort,” said Community Cooperative events coordinator Albert Ferraro. “The hurricane season can be stressful and scary for all of us, but it adds a layer when you aren’t able to leave your house on a regular basis, so people are really happy for these kits.”

This is the sixth year of the partnership between FPL and Community Cooperative. Charlotte Miller, FPL’s External Affairs Initiatives Director for Southwest Florida, says it’s important for FPL to be involved in the same communities it serves.

“We feel like it’s very important to support our community and make it stronger,” she said. “When we have an opportunity to work with an organization like Community Cooperative and provide meals to homebound seniors, it’s really an important thing that touches us all. Many of these seniors may not have family or friends in the area, so to be able to give them the knowledge that they have food in case they need it in an emergency for a few days is paramount.”

Cameron Crenshaw, FPL Western Region Corporate Real Estate Manager, said the company helped his family when they were impacted by Hurricane Ian and wants to give back as a result. It’s why he was among the group of volunteers that assembled and distributed meal kits.

“I’m incredibly proud of this organization and what they do during hurricanes,” Crenshaw said. “If you’ve ever been in a situation where you can’t do it for yourself, this is priceless to have somebody show up and show that they care.”

FPL officials say they will also be distributing hurricane meal kits to older residents in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades and Hendry counties.

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