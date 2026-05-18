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Collier County nearing major achievement because of added services for homeless

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published May 18, 2026 at 12:44 PM EDT
Kayla stopped to talk to a man living on the street in Cape Coral. He didn’t want to be counted, but he did take her information she was handing out. The Point In Time count took place in Lee and Collier Counties. Volunteers walked the parking lots, woods, parks, and even set up a basecamp in areas they know the homeless will be at to get a count on the need in the area. The face of the homeless has changed over the past few years. The first time homeless made mostly up of elderly and single parents with kids are starting to outnumber the chronic homeless.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
A Point In Time count interview in Lee and Collier counties conducted in 2024.

Across the country each year, outreach workers hit the streets, parks, alleyways and woods searching for the unhoused. They conduct a census -- asking an array of questions to better understand which groups are homeless and what’s behind their situations.

The Point-in-Time Counts are a stark reminder of struggles many face. But the county can also reveal good news about inroads being made.

A case-in-point for Collier County: Last year’s count found 40 homeless military veterans; This year's count found only 12.

"They're seeing very few homeless veterans out in the camps, and so we think that that's been a huge win," said Michael Overway of the Collier County Continuum of Care. "The Continuum has focused a lot of resource on veterans in getting them attached to housing and treatment services. So that's been, I think, the huge win in this count.”

The actual count cannot be gathered in a single day. Overway believes the count represents about one-quarter to one-third of the actual number of people unhoused on any given day.

Still, he predicts when Warrior Homes of Collier opens its 20-bed transitional housing program later this year then the county will achieve what’s called a Functional Zero veteran homeless population.

“The Continuum of Care is trying to really get veteran homelessness to a point where we can end it," Overway said. "And when I say end it, it doesn't mean there are no more homeless veterans, it just means we're in a position where we have enough supportive services in beds for the people who are veterans who are experiencing homelessness on the streets.”

As Memorial Day approaches, that is an achievement worth celebrating.

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Top Story HomelessnessHunger and Homeless Coalition of Collier CountyHomeless Veterans
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