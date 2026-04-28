Collier commissioners OK land exchange for Corkscrew Grove East Village project

The Collier County Board of County Commissioners approved an exchange of land that could lead to thousands of new homes in what now is a rural part of the region. But the deal also could lead to preserving a corridor for wildlife, including panthers.

Commissioners held a nearly three-hour hearing Tuesday on Corkscrew Grove East Village. It would bring up to 4,500 to the land around State Road 82 and Corkscrew Road. The plans are for 360 of the residences to be deemed affordable.

Former citrus grower Alico Inc. is the landowner and developer. As part of the approval, Alico is vacating two square miles for a panther corridor. That means no farming, ranching or mining on that land.

About two dozen people spoke against the plan and only one, Brad Cornell, an analyst for Audubon Western Everglades and Audubon Florida, spoke for it.

Cornell has spoken in support for what the developer is planning previously as well.

“We have had some concerns that we shared with them, and they have been responding very positively,” Cornell said in late 2025. “And that is good.”

Opponent Kimberly Heise called the project urban sprawl: " It would destroy primary and secondary habitat. It would cut off connectivity between breeding grounds and the rest of the Florida Wildlife Corridor. And it would put more cars on the roads. Which is the number one killer of panthers."

Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the plans. But it still needs permits from other state and federal agencies, so it's not clear when Alico could start building the village.

The community would include an elementary school, shopping and office space, a sheriff's sub-station, and a fire station, along with parks and bike paths.

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