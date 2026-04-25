Emergency rule to further protect Florida from threat of New World Screwworm

As New World Screwworm detections are now within 125 miles of the U.S. borer, an emergency rule has been issued by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson placing temporary restrictions on the importation of animals into Florida from high-risk counties in Texas.

These temporary restrictions require all animals imported into Florida originating from a high-risk U.S. county to undergo increased veterinary screenings and treatment, if necessary.

“We are taking aggressive action to further protect Florida and our agricultural producers from the real threat of the New World Screwworm,” Simpson said. “We know how costly and dangerous this pest can be to our agricultural industry if it takes hold, and we will use every tool at our disposal to protect our state. We’re also calling on Florida’s producers, veterinarians, and animal health professionals to remain aware and act quickly if they suspect something unusual.”

The emergency rule imposes the following temporary restrictions on the importation of animals originating from high-risk counties:

Import Requirements: Except where more stringent requirements are adopted herein, all animals being imported into Florida from a high-risk county must meet the movement requirements in Chapter 5C-3, F.A.C.

All warm-blooded animals originating from a high-risk county being imported into Florida must be accompanied by an Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (OCVI) documenting that all animals listed on the OCVI have been inspected and found free of contagious and infectious disease and pests, including NWS. No alternative movement documents will be accepted in lieu of an OCVI.

The OCVI must include the statement, “All animals listed on the OCVI have been inspected and are free from screwworm larvae infestation.”

The OCVI is valid for no more than 7 days from the date of veterinary inspection.

All warm-blooded animals that have wounds that are not infested with NWS larvae can be imported into Florida provided that the following requirements are met:

Any animal with a wound must be treated using an effective treatment. The effective treatment must be administered by or directly overseen by an authorized representative or licensed veterinarian. The effective treatment for NWS must be administered in accordance with the following:

Oral or injected treatments must be administered no less than 12 hours and no more than 14 days prior to entry into Florida.

Systemic, topical treatments must be administered no less than 72 hours and no more than 14 days prior to entry into Florida.

In addition to receiving a systemic effective treatment, all animals with non-infested wounds must have the wounds topically treated with a product effective against NWS. The wound location and treatment must be documented on the OCVI.

The emergency rule currently applies to the following U.S. counties:



Zapata County, Texas

Jim Hogg County, Texas

Starr County, Texas

Hidalgo County, Texas

Webb County, Texas

Brooks County, Texas

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is also urging veterinarians, livestock producers, and animal health professionals to remain vigilant as the threat of New World Screwworm (NWS) reintroduction into the United States grows due to the pest’s continued movement through Mexico.

Although there have been no detections in the U.S., FDACS is closely coordinating with federal and regional partners to monitor the situation. The New World Screwworm, a destructive parasite that targets warm-blooded animals, was eradicated from the U.S. more than four decades ago. Its return would pose a serious threat to livestock, wildlife, and domestic animals, particularly in states like Florida with warm climates and abundant animal populations.

FDACS is also emphasizing the importance of early detection and reporting. FDACS has created resources to help animal owners and the veterinarian community identify signs of screwworm infestation, which typically appear as slow-healing wounds containing larvae. Prompt reporting is critical to protect both animal health and the state’s agricultural economy.

Anyone who suspects the presence of screwworms or has questions or concerns can contact:

Phone: (850) 410-0900 (during office hours) or 1-800-342-5869 (after hours)

Email: RAD@FDACS.gov

Report online at: www.FDACS.gov/RAD

To report sick or injured wildlife, including a suspected screwworm infestation, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922) or email the Wildlife Health Team at WildlifeHealthTeam@MyFWC.com.

For more information, resources, and updates, visit FDACS.gov/NWS.

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