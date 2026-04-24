Lee County Utilities alerts customers to scheduled water outage, boil alert

Lee County Utilities has scheduled a brief water outage followed by a precautionary Boil Water Notice beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, for some North Fort Myers neighborhoods and businesses along U.S. 41 north of Del Prado Boulevard, including Carefree Village, Tara Woods and Del Tura Golf and Country Club.

The impacted area includes 1,604 residences and 22 commercial sites. They will be without water for up to eight hours, and the precautionary boil notice will take effect that day when water service is restored. It’s anticipated the notice will be lifted by the end of the week.

Areas affected include:

Both sides of U.S. 41 north of Del Prado Boulevard to Tara Woods

Del Tura Golf and Country Club

Tara Woods

Carefree Village

The outage is necessary because Lee County Utilities must temporarily interrupt the water flow as part of work to install a 12-inch water valve and replace a section of 12-inch water pipe.

The county appreciates the patience and understanding of affected residents and encourages them to plan ahead for the outage and Boil Water Notice.

Beginning Tuesday, as a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Precautionary boil notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under the boil notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete.

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