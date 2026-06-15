'Coolest Thing Made in Florida' opens 2026 contest voting; 125 products representing all 67 counties

Voting is now open in the Florida Chamber’s 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Florida competition.

Presented in partnership with FloridaCommerce, the competition celebrates the innovation, ingenuity, and economic impact of products manufactured across the Sunshine State.

This year’s competition features 125 products from manufacturers representing all 67 Florida counties, showcasing the strength, diversity, and success of Florida’s manufacturing industry.

Casting a vote will help determine which products advance to the Top 32 bracket competition: Cast Your Vote

Last year two Two Charlotte County companies were nominated for the inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Florida competition.

The ultimate winner was Chromalloy, a maker of aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and energy sectors, for its Jet Engine Blades.

Explore the products competing this year and vote for your favorite Florida-made products. Then share the competition with your colleagues, employees, customers, friends, and family to help spotlight the manufacturers driving Florida’s economy forward.



To make participating even easier throughout the competition, voters will create a free account the first time they access the voting platform. Once registered, simply log in each day to cast your vote and support your favorite Florida-made products.

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