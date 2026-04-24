After years of struggles, Okeechobee municipal airport finally taking off

A significant financial commitment and some tough decisions by the Okeechobee Board of County Commissioners is paying off for the county municipal airport.

Net revenues went up a whopping 43 percent in the first three months of this year compared to the same time period last year. And that is incredible news to County Commissioner Bradly Goodbred.

"This is like Christmas compared to what it was indeed years ago. I mean, it was just a full-on dumpster fire, and I'm so proud," he said after a presentation on the airport's finances.

Goodbred and others were told revenues from rent, leases, fuel services and retail sales at the airport are now providing a stable recurring income.

"It took a lot of polishing, a lot of people, and a lot of financial commitment by the staff and board. So it's, it seems like it's, it's been well worth it," Goodbred said. "....Our airport is shining like it should, and it's got nothing but up to go."

Independent aircraft activity spiked 50 percent to more than 25,000. And business jet activity did almost as well increasing by 43 percent.

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