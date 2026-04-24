Okeechobee approves contract for new county administrator Jessica Bezares

Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners confirmed the appointment of Jessica Bezares as the new county administrator.

She officially takes the top spot in the county on May 1.

Bezares has served Okeechobee County in a senior leadership capacity as a Special Projects Manager for the past year helping to advance key county initiatives, legislative priorities, and cross-departmental operations.

County officials said Bezares has overseen a multi-million-dollar grant portfolio exceeding $40 million, implemented county-wide policy and procurement standards, and developed standardized performance and reporting systems to enhance service delivery across departments.

She has also served as the county’s legislative liaison coordinating with others to help advance the county's mission at the state-wide level.

Bezares holds a master’s degree from the University of Florida.

Her private sector work background is diverse and includes experience in fiscal management, operational systems development, and executive-level administration.

County leaders said her well-rounded expertise provides a strong foundation for leading complex governmental operations and driving continuous improvement.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Bezares as our new County Administrator,” said David Hazellief, Chair of the Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners.

Bezares replaces veteran employee Deborah Manzo whose last day was March 31. When Manzo announced her retirement this winter, the board of commissioners agreed to accept internal applications for the top job before deciding to cast a wider net. After Bezares applied for the county administrator position, the board decided to end the search and offer her the job.

Bezares has been serving as interium administrator since Manzo's departure. As of May 1, her annual salary will be $155,000.

“The Board placed a strong emphasis on selecting an internal candidate who understands our organization and shares our commitment to serving the community. Ms. Bezares has demonstrated dedication to Okeechobee County and brings a strong understanding of our operations and priorities. We are confident in her leadership and look forward to continuing to improve services and enhance the quality of life for our residents,” Hazellief said.

As county administrator, Bezares will oversee the daily operations of county government. She will work closely with the board, constitutional officers, staff, and community stakeholders.

Bezares said she was grateful for the trust placed in her by the board.

“I am honored to serve Okeechobee County in this capacity and grateful for the trust placed in me by the board. I look forward to supporting the board, staff, and community members to build on the progress we have made,” she said.

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