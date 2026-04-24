South Florida Water Management District sets fires to get ahead of wildfires

Despite some relief in the form of rain, drought conditions still stubbornly persist in the state making it area ripe for more wildfires.

Wildfires are currently gripping Northern Florida and Southeastern Georgia. Closer to home, efforts are underway to mitigate uncontrolled fires.

That’s why the South Florida Water Management District is planning to conduct a 100-acrea prescribed burn in Okeechobee County on Friday.

The burn unit is in the Kissimmee River public use area around the Cornwell Marsh. That’s about 3 miles northeast of Basinger.

Motorists and others in the area are advised to take caution due to smoke in the area.

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