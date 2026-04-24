Amira Fox only candidate to file for state attorney as deadline passes Friday.

Amira Fox won her third term as state attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit without facing opposition.

She was the only candidate who filed to run for the job. The Florida statewide candidate filing deadline was noon Friday.

She was elected in 2018 to an open seat, defeating Chris Crowley in the Republican primary. No Democrat challenged her in the general election. She ran unopposed in 2022.

The 20th Judicial Circuit covers Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties.

Fox raised $89,311 in campaign money through the end of March, according to the Florida Division of Elections website and spent nearly $24,300, according to her filing. Nearly $16,200 went to Fort Myers-based TM Strategic Consulting, mostly for fundraising and consulting.

Kathleen A. Smith also will retain her job as public defender for the 20th circuit. She qualified without a challenger. Smith was first appointed by Gov. Charlie Crist in 2008 and won her first election the same year.

Several judges from the 20th circuit also won their seats without opposition.

Trent Reichling, Group 9, Andrew Marcos, Group 11, Amy Hawthorne, Group 16, Rachel Loukonen, Group 23, Michael McHugh, Group 25 and Darrell Hill, Group 32, ran unopposed. Only incumbent James Stewart in Group 19 and Amanda Levy-Reis in Group 27 face opponents. Stewart will run against Vera Bergermann. Levy-Reis will run against Ryan Kuhl.

Incumbent Republican Ashley Moody will seek to win her first election as U.S. senator. She was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace Marco Rubio, when he became Secretary of State. Republicans Neelam Perry, Ernest Rivera and Christopher Gleason will challenge her in the primary.

Two Democrats qualified for the primary: Angela Nixon and Joseph Weil. Neil Gillespie qualified without a party affiliation.

Qualifying for federal (U.S. rep), state (governor, cabinet, state rep and senate) and countywide seats goes from June 8-12.

How to Register to Vote

To register to vote, to see if you are registered or if you want to vote by mail go to your county supervisor of elections website. You will have to sign up again to vote by mail even if you have voted by mail in the past. Lee County Supervisor of Elections – www.lee.vote

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