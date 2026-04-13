Collier County areas being evacuated as 1,000-acre wildfire burns near I-75 in Picayune Strand State Forest

Wildfire zone in Picayune Strand Wildlife Management Area.

A 1,000-acre wildfire being fought in the Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County prompted evacuations in some areas Monday afternoon and evening.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office reported that evacuations were beginning on the eastern side of Forest Glen including Loblolly Bay Drive. Other areas evacuated included east of Collier Boulevard and south from Beck Boulevard to Rattlesnake Hammock Road and sections of Stable Way, Union Drive, Barton Gliba Drive, Benfield Road, and Le Buff Road.

The Sheriff's Office warned that motorists in the area are likely to experience reduced visibility due to heavy smoke and should use caution.

The Collier County Emergency Management office said Newman Drive and Beck Boulevard brush fire evacuees could go to the Golden Gate Community Center at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway in Naples where there was a pet-friendly shelter currently open. Evacuees were to bring all supplies.

Florida Forestry and Greater Naples Fire were working the fire with CCSO’s Aviation Unit assisting by dropping buckets of water.

1 of 11 — Picayune fire photo A2.jpg 2 of 11 — Picayune fire photo A1.jpg 3 of 11 — Picayune fire photo b.jpg Smoke from fire in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County. FDOT 4 of 11 — Picayune fire photo h.jpg Smoke from fire in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County. FDOT 5 of 11 — Picayune fire photo e.jpg Smoke from fire in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County. FDOT 6 of 11 — Picayune fire photo f.jpg Smoke from fire in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County. FDOT 7 of 11 — Picayune fire photo g.jpg Smoke from fire in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County. FDOT 8 of 11 — Picayune fire photo d.jpg Smoke from fire in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County. FDOT 9 of 11 — Picayune fire photo c.jpg Smoke from fire in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County. FDOT 10 of 11 — Picayune fire photo.jpg Smoke from fire in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County. FDOT 11 of 11 — Picayune fire photo A3.jpg

Alerts about the fire began being issued shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. The last Florida Forestry Service update at 7 p.m. Monday evening pegged the fire to 1,000 acres and still 15 percent contained.

The fire was located south of Alligator Alley and also brought a warning from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were monitoring the wildfire near mile markers 95 to 100.

The FHP alert said that all I-75 lanes remained open with visibility considered good. The FHP said that motorists traveling through the area are urged to use caution, reduce speed, and remain alert for any changing conditions. Updates will be provided as needed.

Footage from FDOT highway cams along I-75 showed billowing clouds of smoke.

Information from the Florida Forestry Service Caloosahatchee office said containment of the wildfire was at 15 percent.

About the Picayune Strand State Forest: Picayune Strand State Forest is one of 37 state forests in Florida managed by the Florida Forest Service. The 78,000-acre forest consists primarily of cypress swamps, wet pine flatwoods and wet prairies. It also features a grid of closed roads over part of it, left over from previous land development schemes.

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