Water outage and precautionary boil water notice set June 2 for area off Corkscrew Road

A brief water outage and a Boil Water Notice is planned beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, for some neighborhoods and businesses along Corkscrew Road east of Interstate 75.

The outage is necessary because Lee County Utilities must temporarily interrupt the water flow as part of work to install a 16-inch water valve.

The impacted area includes 1,600 residences and seven commercial sites, which will be without water for about seven hours. The precautionary Boil Water Notice will take effect when water service is restored early Wednesday morning. It’s anticipated the notice will be lifted later in the week.

Areas affected include:

Corkscrew Road from Grammercy Boulevard to Hanley Boulevard, including 17700, 17750 and 17880 Corkscrew Road, All of Verdana Village, All of The Shoppes at Verdana Village and Estero Fire Rescue Station No. 45

The county will issue an alert when the notice has been lifted.

Beginning Wednesday, as a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Precautionary boil water notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete.

Residents are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com, www.leegov.com/utilities and Lee County Government’s Facebook. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

