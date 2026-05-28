No-cost Medicare program supports family caregivers

A program known as GUIDE, or Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience, can provide up to 72 hours of home care services for people living with dementia. That includes respite care for the family members taking care of them. Here’s geriatrician Adam Perry, describing how the program could help a caregiver, who revealed that he couldn’t get out to the grocery store.

“This fellow described briefly that he would love to get his own groceries, but he had to use Instacart, and the reason was, he couldn’t drive because of his cataracts. And I said, ‘but [treating] cataracts is a medical miracle,’ and he said, ‘of course it is, but I can’t leave my wife,’ Dr. Perry said.”

Using the GUIDE program, the man could get someone to care for his wife while he had the cataract procedure, and be able to get his own groceries from then on.

GUIDE is a no-cost benefit for Medicare recipients.

Click for more information and to find a participating provider.

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