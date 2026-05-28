Fort Myers Film Festival announces winners in 12 categories
The 16th Fort Myers Film Festival concluded on May 24 with the announcement of awards in 12 categories.
Best Feature: “If I Go Will They Miss Me,” directed by Walter Thompson-Hernández. Set in Watts, South Los Angeles, the film follows 12-year-old Lil Ant as he struggles to reconnect with his father after his release from prison, blending social and magical realism in a moving exploration of family, legacy, and belonging.
Best Documentary: “Outlaws of the Everglades,” directed by Brian Holaway and Rob Hoovis. This is a visually stunning documentary exploring the lives of pioneer families deeply connected to the waters and wilderness of the Florida Everglades.
Best Local Film: “Blisters and Brotherhood,” directed by Bryson Robbins. A heartfelt short documentary chronicling a 50-mile backpacking trek through Philmont Scout Ranch and the brotherhood formed along the journey.
Best Environmental Film: “Fighting for Florida,” directed by Wilson McCourtney. A powerful environmental documentary highlighting Florida’s natural beauty while exposing threats including shark finning, toxic red tide outbreaks, and nutrient pollution.
Best Short Film: “Szypliszki,” directed by Jordan Axelrod. An emotionally layered story centered around an unexpected overnight layover in Queens and quietly unraveling relationships.
Best Short Short: “Materializing Dog,” directed by Kathleen Krenitsky and Samantha L. Keller. A creative allegorical project pairing bluegrass music with themes of love, curiosity, and human connection.
Best Student Film: “Beaver Fever,” directed by Nya Chambless and Lana Phelan. A satirical and imaginative student production exploring free speech, privatization, and modern American culture.
Audience Favorite Film: “A Matter of Time,” directed by Ana Milena Rojas and featuring Priscila Buiar. A timely and emotional story focused on immigration, family, and survival amid an impending ICE raid.
Best Innovation Film: “Shuffle,” directed by Benjamin Flaherty. A gripping and innovative exploration of the treatment industry and insurance fraud.
Awards were also given in three individual categories:
Best Director: Michael Glover Smith for “Hekla,” recognized for his compelling artistic vision and contributions to independent filmmaking.
Best Actor: Danny Wolohan for “Szypliszki,” honored for his standout performance and acclaimed work across stage and screen.
Best Actress: Priscila Buiar for “A Matter of Time,” celebrated for her emotionally powerful performance and growing international acclaim.
This year, the Fort Myers Film Festival screened 85 films over five days at venues that included the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, Alliance for the Arts, The Laboratory Theater of Florida, IMAG History & Science Center and the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium.
Founded by Eric Raddatz, the Fort Myers Film Festival has grown into one of the most exciting and culturally significant independent film festivals in the world. It attracts visionary filmmakers, actors, artists, and audiences to Southwest Florida each year.
Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.