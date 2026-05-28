Fort Myers Film Festival announces winners in 12 categories

The 16th Fort Myers Film Festival concluded on May 24 with the announcement of awards in 12 categories.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival Press Release This year's Best Feature Film is 'If I Go Will They Miss Me,' directed by Walter Thompson-Hernández.

Best Feature: “If I Go Will They Miss Me,” directed by Walter Thompson-Hernández. Set in Watts, South Los Angeles, the film follows 12-year-old Lil Ant as he struggles to reconnect with his father after his release from prison, blending social and magical realism in a moving exploration of family, legacy, and belonging.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival Press Release The Best Documentary at this year's Fort Myers Film Festival was 'Outlaws of the Everglades,' directed by Brian Holaway & Rob Hoovis.

Best Documentary: “Outlaws of the Everglades,” directed by Brian Holaway and Rob Hoovis. This is a visually stunning documentary exploring the lives of pioneer families deeply connected to the waters and wilderness of the Florida Everglades.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival Press Release 'Blisters and Brotherhood,' by Bryson Robbins, was this year's Fort Myers Film Festival Best Local Film.

Best Local Film: “Blisters and Brotherhood,” directed by Bryson Robbins. A heartfelt short documentary chronicling a 50-mile backpacking trek through Philmont Scout Ranch and the brotherhood formed along the journey.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival Press Release 'Fighting for Florida,' directed by Wilson McCourtney, is this year's Fort Myers Film Festival Best Environmental Film.

Best Environmental Film: “Fighting for Florida,” directed by Wilson McCourtney. A powerful environmental documentary highlighting Florida’s natural beauty while exposing threats including shark finning, toxic red tide outbreaks, and nutrient pollution.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival Press Release Filmmaker Jordan Axelrod once again scores the Best Short Film award for 'Szypliszki,' an emotionally layered story centered around quietly unraveling relationships.

Best Short Film: “Szypliszki,” directed by Jordan Axelrod. An emotionally layered story centered around an unexpected overnight layover in Queens and quietly unraveling relationships.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival Press Release This year's Best Short Short film was 'Materializing Dog,' directed by Kathleen Krenitsky and Samantha L. Keller.

Best Short Short: “Materializing Dog,” directed by Kathleen Krenitsky and Samantha L. Keller. A creative allegorical project pairing bluegrass music with themes of love, curiosity, and human connection.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival Press Release The 2026 Fort Myers Film Festival Best Student Film was 'Beaver Fever,' directed by Nya Chambless and Lana Phelan.

Best Student Film: “Beaver Fever,” directed by Nya Chambless and Lana Phelan. A satirical and imaginative student production exploring free speech, privatization, and modern American culture.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival Press Release This year's Audience Favorite was 'A Matter of Time,' directed by Ana Milena Rojas and featuring Priscila Buiar.

Audience Favorite Film: “A Matter of Time,” directed by Ana Milena Rojas and featuring Priscila Buiar. A timely and emotional story focused on immigration, family, and survival amid an impending ICE raid.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival Press Release 'Shuffle,' by Benjamin Flaherty, was this year's Fort Myers Film Festival Best Innovation Film.

Best Innovation Film: “Shuffle,” directed by Benjamin Flaherty. A gripping and innovative exploration of the treatment industry and insurance fraud.

Awards were also given in three individual categories:

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival. / Fort Myers Film Festival Press Release Recognized for his compelling artistic vision and contributions to independent filmmaking, Michael Glover Smith was this year's Best Director for 'Hekla.'

Best Director: Michael Glover Smith for “Hekla,” recognized for his compelling artistic vision and contributions to independent filmmaking.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival Press Release Honored for his standout performance and acclaimed work across stage and screen, Danny Wolohan was this year's Best Actor for 'Szypliszki.'

Best Actor: Danny Wolohan for “Szypliszki,” honored for his standout performance and acclaimed work across stage and screen.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival Celebrated for her emotionally powerful performance and growing international acclaim, Priscila Buiar was this year's Best Actress for 'A Matter of Time.'

Best Actress: Priscila Buiar for “A Matter of Time,” celebrated for her emotionally powerful performance and growing international acclaim.

This year, the Fort Myers Film Festival screened 85 films over five days at venues that included the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, Alliance for the Arts, The Laboratory Theater of Florida, IMAG History & Science Center and the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium.

Founded by Eric Raddatz, the Fort Myers Film Festival has grown into one of the most exciting and culturally significant independent film festivals in the world. It attracts visionary filmmakers, actors, artists, and audiences to Southwest Florida each year.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.