St. Matthew's House to close Friendship House shelter in Immokalee; seeks other operator

Immokalee has one homeless shelter. Next month, it will close.

St. Matthew’s House, the Collier County nonprofit that has operated Friendship House since 2008, said it will stop running the shelter June 30 while seeking another organization to take over operations. The nonprofit has not yet identified a replacement operator. President and CEO Ben Bridges declined an interview, but stated in an email that the decision followed a “thoughtful and prayerful evaluation” of how the organization can best use its resources across Southwest Florida.

“As the needs of the Immokalee community change, we are seeking the highest and best use of the facility as well as the most effective agency to operate,” Bridges said.

The nonprofit said its food distribution services in the community will continue. Bob Irzyk, director of media relations for St. Matthew’s House, said in an email that no employees have been terminated as part of the transition at this time.

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