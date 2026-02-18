File/WGCU Wilson Pigott Bridge to close to all traffic March 19 for deck replacement, detour uses Route 80, I-75 and Bayshore Road.

Motorists who use the Wilson Pigott Bridge over the Caloosahatchee River (Route 31) should prepare for a temporary full closure beginning March 19, weather permitting and contingent upon timely delivery of construction materials.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will close the bridge to all traffic to allow crews to install a new bridge deck as part of the ongoing replacement project.

During this phase of construction, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles, including private passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, delivery vehicles, and buses. All motorists will be required to follow the posted detour route.

Emergency services personnel — including fire rescue, law enforcement, and EMS — will be strategically staged on one side of the bridge throughout the closure to respond to emergencies and help ensure public safety.

All other drivers, including school and transit bus operators, should plan for additional travel time and adjust schedules accordingly. The detour will add approximately 6.5 to 7 miles by directing motorists to utilize Interstate 75 to cross the Caloosahatchee River as an alternative to Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31.

Law enforcement officers will be present to assist with traffic control and ensure compliance with the closure and detour.

FDOT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and use caution when traveling through the area. Safety remains the agency’s top priority, and every effort will be made to complete the work as efficiently as possible.

For real-time traffic updates, visit FL511.com.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.