Hundreds of volunteers needed for study on scope of red tide's effects

Why do some people flee the beach when exposed to the airborne red tide toxin, while others -- not so much?

Sarasota’s Roskamp Institute will be at the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation looking for 400 volunteers for a multi-year study to figure out why some of those exposed to red tide, long before they hit the water, end up in respiratory distress.

The research is centered around a common genetic factor that may make people more susceptible.

The runny noses, puffy eyes, and irritated throats are caused by a tiny marine algae called Karenia brevis.

The volunteers in Southwest Florida who will wear some light equipment, complete surveys, and provide samples during the study period.

There is no noticeable red tide in the region now.

“It is important to test participants both during blooms and outside of blooms so that we can see the differences,” Laila Abdullah, a Roskamp scientist leading the study, said. “Understanding changes in the brain when those affected by the toxin are exposed to it is essential for protecting public health.”

Participants in Southwest Florida will wear a personal air monitor, provide biological samples, complete health surveys, and return for health checks.

Red tide is fairly well understood in terms of what causes it and how it works.

But predicting its presence and intensity, much less how to ease the symptoms of exposure — other than to leave the area it’s in — remains a challenging pursuit.

Researchers are looking to understand how the toxins enter a body, how long they stay, and how they are eliminated.

The institute’s scientists will be at SCCF from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 13-15 to recruit islanders interested in being part of the study.

For more information, the Roskamp Institutute can be reached at (941) 256-8010.

