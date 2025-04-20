Estero golfer has decisions to make while traveling the world

Submitted / WGCU Gianna Clemente of Estero, right, and LPGA icon Michelle Wie West, toss out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium for a game April 14. They were in town for the Mizuho Americas Open, which Clemente won as the American Junior Golf Association Junior Champion in 2024. West is the tournament host.

Estero golfer Gianna Clemente is used to standing on a green sizing up an important putt, but she never thought she would be sizing up the 60-feet-six inches between the pitcher’s mound and home plate at Yankee Stadium before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch last pitch. Her toss looked like a looping wedge shot as it landed softly in the catcher’s glove.

“I actually didn’t know that I was doing it until 10 minutes before, so it was all a big surprise to me, but it was fun, something that I never thought I would do because of golf,” Clemente said.

Clemente was in New York City for the Mizuho Americas Open media day event. Clemente will defend her title in the American Junior Golf Association portion of the tournament May 8-11 at the Liberty National Golf Club across the river from Manhattan.

The New York visit was another stop during an already busy year. She competed in several of the biggest amateur tournaments in the country, signed with a new sponsor, turned 17 and played in the Honda LPGA tournament in Thailand in February where she made the cut.

“It was the longest trip I’ve ever taken, it was a pretty long flight, but it was fun,” she said. “It was a really good experience and me and my dad had a great time.”

Clemente received an exemption to play in this week’s LPGA Chevron Championship outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, there’s an amateur tournament in Bradenton, then the Mizuho and the U.S. Women’s qualifier in Naples.

“As we talked about in the past, trying to balance a few junior events, a few amateur events and then whatever pro exemptions she gets, that encompasses a lot of travel,” said Patrick Clemente, her father and sometime caddy.

The foreign travel continues into the summer when she flies to Japan for the Toyota World Junior Championships and to France for the Amundi Evian Championship. Evian is one of her sponsors

Clemente’s been able to take advantage of the changes that allow amateurs to receive money and sponsorships for use of their Name Image Likeness (NIL).

“It’s changed things for her, not just financially but also contacts and interactions on the business side,” said Patrick Clemente. “The brands that she’s associated with treat her so well, even beyond the financial part.”

Clemente has more to decide this summer than deciding to hit a nine iron or wedge into a green. She has to decide if she wants to turn pro when she graduates high school in 2026 or go to college. If she chooses college, she has to decide which school. She has visited Auburn, Oregon and Arizona State.

“I’m taking my time, and I think I will know when I’m supposed to know,” she said.

She will go to the LPGA Qualifying School in the fall no matter what decision she makes, her dad said.

“I think what we’re instilling in her is keeping the big picture in mind, make the decision that best put you on a path to accomplish what you want to accomplish in the long term, not short term.”

