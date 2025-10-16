© 2025 WGCU News
No Kings: Protest Safety, Know Your Rights & De-Escalation Training

WGCU | By Marc Garber,
Michael Braun
Published October 16, 2025 at 1:37 PM EDT
A protest of Florida immigration law was held in downtown Fort Myers on Thursday.
Guy Cicinelli
/
Special to WGCU
A protest of Florida immigration law in downtown Fort Myers. (File)

To help peaceful actions stay that way, the American Civil Liberties Union offers free instruction in peaceful protesting.

Before protesters hit the streets for the next round of 'No Kings" demonstrations, Saturday, organizers say it's important to be prepared to take nonviolent action safely and powerfully, in unity with large crowds.

WGCU's Marc Garber has more:

"To help peaceful actions stay that way, the American Civil Liberties Union will offers free instruction on a YouTube teach-in video.

The training offers tools to ensure participants know their rights during protests and if they are encountered by law enforcement officers.

The ACLU says the training also covers using practical tools for safety and de-escalation in tense moments

Spanish and American Sign Language translation is provided, as well as accommodations for viewers to be able to fully participate in the event."

For WGCU News, I'm Marc Garber.

More than 2,500 locations are being listed for country-wide No Kings demonstrations on Saturday.

Close to 90 of those locations are in Florida with about a dozen spread throughout Southwest Florida from Bradenton to Naples and Sanibel to Sebring.

The events are being called a response to actions that resemble authoritarianism carried out by the Trump Administration.

Organizers of the event are promoting it as a non-violent and peaceful demonstration.

The Oct. 18th events mark the third such No Kings protests this year.

The first was held in March and the second in June.

Both attracted large groups of demonstrators, with the June event claiming more than five million nationwide.
Marc Garber
Michael Braun
