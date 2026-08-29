Severe weather alerts for this afternoon in Southwest Florida coastal and interior areas.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Special Weather Statement

The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Charlotte County and Northeastern Lee County until 3 p.m.

* At 223 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Muse, or near LaBelle, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include North Fort Myers.

The National Weather Service also issued a Special Weather Statement for the Highlands County area.

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL HIGHLANDS COUNTY THROUGH

315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Brighton Seminole Reservation, or 12 miles south of Basinger, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

Locations impacted include Sebring Regional Airport, Lake Istokpoga, Brighton, Cornwell, and

Lorida.

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