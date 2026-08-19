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Heat advisory extended a third day over entire state of Florida; precautions urged

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published August 19, 2026 at 10:35 AM EDT
NOAA
NOAA

A heat advisory remains in effect again today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the entire state of Florida.

Dangerous heat is expected this afternoon, with heat index values up to 112 degrees. Actual air temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel significantly hotter.

If you plan to be outdoors it is important to drink at least 16 to 32 ounces of water, if you have AC use it – fans may not be adequate, reduce outdoor physical activities and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

The heat advisory may continue throughout the week.

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