Voters in Bonita Springs have a clear message with a 'Yes' for Bonita-Estero Rail-Trail Referendum

In Tuesday’s primary election, the voters of Bonita Springs approved the funding of the Bonita-Estero rail-trail project.

The voter turnout was 21 percent, and the referendum passed 68 percent in favor.

BERT Chairperson Beth Castro says supporters and volunteers were overjoyed at the election watch party.

Well, the temperature of the room is ecstatic. Obviously, we won by a good margin, so we're very excited that the people want this trail. We think the trail, it will be a tremendous asset to the community.

The passage of this vote now secures funding necessary to proceed with the Seminole Gulf Rail Corridor purchase so that rails can be converted for trails for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Trust for Public Land’s Doug Hattaway says that the hardest part is done and now comes the fun part.

This is now going to help put some energy towards what is the best way to reflect the culture, the history, and represent the community through design of this corridor.

In the next few months, a full inspection will be done on the property and then the closing process will begin to acquire the rail corridor.

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